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What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Kenvue Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Summit, New Jersey-based Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company. With a market cap of $37.4 billion, the company develops, manufactures, and markets a broad portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, skincare, oral care, baby care, and other personal health products that are sold in more than 165 countries. 

KVUE stock has declined 11.7% over the past 52 weeks and has grown 14.5% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 16.3% over the past year and risen 8.5% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, KVUE has also underperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP7.9% rise over the past 52 weeks but has surpassed its 12.1% increase this year.

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Over the past year, investors were concerned about Kenvue's sluggish sales growth, particularly in its Skin Health & Beauty segment, where brands like Neutrogena and Aveeno struggled amid weak consumer demand and heightened competition. The company also faced pressure from retailer inventory reductions, softer discretionary spending, and ongoing legal overhangs related to talc litigation inherited from its former parent, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

However, KVUE has rebounded in 2026 as investors grew more optimistic about the company's turnaround efforts. Management has focused on streamlining operations, improving margins through cost-cutting initiatives, refreshing key brands, and reviewing strategic options for underperforming skincare assets. 

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect KVUE’s EPS to increase 7.4% year over year to $1.16. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 13 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy” rating and 12 “Hold” ratings. 

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This configuration is bearish than two months ago when the stock had two “Strong Buy” suggestions.  

On Jul. 21, Barclays raised its price target on Kenvue to $19 from $18 while maintaining an “Equal Weight” rating. The firm cited its second-quarter earnings preview, noting that investors remain selective in the consumer staples sector, favoring companies with reliable defensive characteristics and attractive valuations.

While KVUE currently trades above its mean price target of $19.55, the Street-high target of $22 suggests a robust 11.4% upside potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,428.78 +15.60 +0.21%
S&P 500 Index
JNJ 266.73 +0.78 +0.29%
Johnson & Johnson
KVUE 19.75 +0.27 +1.39%
Kenvue Inc
XLP 87.06 +1.70 +1.99%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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