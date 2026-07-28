Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Intel Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Sign of Intel at entrance by michaelmond
Sign of Intel at entrance by michaelmond

With a market cap of $460.7 billion, Intel Corporation (INTC) is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures advanced chips powering the modern world. Through continuous innovation, it develops technologies that shape the future of computing and enable new possibilities for customers worldwide.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company have significantly outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. INTC stock has climbed 321.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has risen over 16%. Moreover, shares of the company have increased 136.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 8.3% gain.

Looking closer, INTC stock has outperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK30% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Intel delivered Q2 2026 results on Jul. 23, with revenue increasing 25.4% to $16.13 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.42, both well above expectations. The company also issued stronger-than-expected Q3 guidance, forecasting revenue of $15.8 billion - $16.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.38. Additionally, Intel raised its 2026 capital expenditure forecast to $20 billion from $18 billion, driven by booming AI-related CPU demand, while data center and AI revenue reached $6.26 billion, exceeding the consensus.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Intel's EPS to surge 683.3% year-over-year to $0.70. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 45 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 31 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

On Jul. 27, Baird analyst Tristan Gerra raised its Intel price target to $125 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating.

The mean price target of $113.53 represents a 23.8% premium to INTC’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $200 suggests a 118.2% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FTNT 151.51 -0.87 -0.57%
Fortinet Inc
INTC 85.66 -6.01 -6.56%
Intel Corp
$SPX 7,411.68 -1.50 -0.02%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 170.22 -4.08 -2.34%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 1
Good News for NVDA Stock: Wall Street Says SpaceX Is Proving That Compute Demand Is Still High
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 2
A $7 Billion Reason to Buy Oracle Stock Now
Uber Technologies Inc logo outside offices-by Sundry Photography via iStock 3
Unusual Put Options Activity in UBER Technologies Could Imply Upside in UBER Stock
Space Technology by Rini_ com via Shutterstock 4
Despite Challenges, AST SpaceMobile Stock Could Make a Compelling Options Trade for Contrarians Here
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay__480x319 5
Corn Retreating Early on Monday
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.