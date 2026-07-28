Intel Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $460.7 billion , Intel Corporation ( INTC ) is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures advanced chips powering the modern world. Through continuous innovation, it develops technologies that shape the future of computing and enable new possibilities for customers worldwide.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company have significantly outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. INTC stock has climbed 321.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has risen over 16% . Moreover, shares of the company have increased 136.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 8.3% gain.

Looking closer, INTC stock has outperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 30% return over the past 52 weeks.

Intel delivered Q2 2026 results on Jul. 23, with revenue increasing 25.4% to $16.13 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.42, both well above expectations . The company also issued stronger-than-expected Q3 guidance, forecasting revenue of $15.8 billion - $16.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.38. Additionally, Intel raised its 2026 capital expenditure forecast to $20 billion from $18 billion, driven by booming AI-related CPU demand, while data center and AI revenue reached $6.26 billion, exceeding the consensus.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Intel's EPS to surge 683.3% year-over-year to $0.70. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 45 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 31 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

On Jul. 27, Baird analyst Tristan Gerra raised its Intel price target to $125 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating.

The mean price target of $113.53 represents a 23.8% premium to INTC’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $200 suggests a 118.2% potential upside.