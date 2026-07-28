What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Comcast Stock?

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is a global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, providing broadband, wireless, TV, streaming, and entertainment services. It operates through two main segments: Connectivity & Platforms and Content & Experiences. With a market capitalization of $79.6 billion, the company also produces entertainment, sports, and news content and operates theme parks worldwide.

Shares of this media giant have underperformed the broader market considerably over the past year. CMCSA has declined 32.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 16%. Moreover, the stock is down 23.7% year to date, compared with the index's 8.3% gain.

Narrowing the comparison, CMCSA has also underperformed the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ), which has gained 35.4% over the past year. The stock has continued to trail the ETF’s 19.7% rise on a year-to-date basis.

Comcast has lagged the broader market over the past year as investors grew concerned about its weakening broadband business and slowing growth outlook. The company has continued to lose domestic broadband subscribers amid intensifying competition and market saturation, raising concerns about its ability to sustain revenue growth. Investor sentiment has also been weighed down by expectations of declining free cash flow margins and weakening returns on invested capital, suggesting that recent investments have yet to generate meaningful returns.

On July 23, 2026, Comcast Corporation reported its Q2 FY2026 earnings, prompting a 6.8% dip in its shares as investors digested the results and sent it up 1.7% in the next trading session. Comcast delivered a resilient quarter, with revenue declining 1.2% year over year to $29.9 billion, weighed down by continued erosion in broadband and video, even as wireless posted its best quarter on record. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, Comcast reported earnings per share of $1.04, topping expectations of $0.97, reflecting underlying operational strength despite ongoing pressure in Connectivity & Platforms.

Looking closer, Comcast highlighted Peacock's first-ever quarterly profitability, record wireless growth to 10.2 million lines, and the planned separation of NBCUniversal and Sky into an independent public company.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2026, analysts expect CMCSA’s EPS to decrease 19.5% to $3.47 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 31 analysts covering CMCSA stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, 18 “Hold,” and three “Strong Sell.”

This consensus is bullish than a month ago when the stock had an overall “Hold” rating.

On July 24, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Barton Crockett maintained a “Buy” rating on Comcast and reaffirmed a $31 price target, citing improving media and streaming growth, Peacock's profitability, and attractive valuation.

The mean price target of $31.46 represents a 38% premium to CMCSA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $52 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 128.1%.