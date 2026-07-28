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Accenture Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Accenture logo on the facade of multinational business management consultant company_ WARSAW, POLAND - AUGUST 28, 2021
Accenture logo on the facade of multinational business management consultant company_ WARSAW, POLAND - AUGUST 28, 2021

Dublin, Ireland-based Accenture plc (ACN) provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services. Valued at $98.2 billion by market cap, the company delivers a range of specialized capabilities and solutions to clients across all industries and operates a network of businesses providing outsourcing and alliances. The leading global professional services company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Accenture to report a profit of $3.19 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.3% from $3.03 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect Accenture to report EPS of $13.85, up 7.1% from $12.93 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 5.9% year over year to $14.67 in fiscal 2027.

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ACN stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 45.6% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 33.1% gains over the same time frame.

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ACN’s weakness reflects AI disruption and macro headwinds set to persist into next year. Investors worry AI will erode demand for Accenture’s hours-based consulting. Additionally, hawkish FOMC comments and a stronger dollar added pressure by squeezing IT budgets and offshore earnings. Meanwhile, CEO Julie Sweet noted about $100 million in lost consulting revenue from Middle East-driven client caution and EMEA deal delays, with some managed services pushed to next year. Despite this, management is countering with a push into AI, OT cybersecurity, and mid-market growth.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ACN stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and 13 give a “Hold.” ACN’s average analyst price target is $179.65, indicating a potential upside of 16.6% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,413.18 +1.20 +0.02%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 174.30 -1.58 -0.90%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
ACN 154.06 +7.07 +4.81%
Accenture Plc

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