Dublin, Ireland-based Accenture plc (ACN) provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services. Valued at $98.2 billion by market cap, the company delivers a range of specialized capabilities and solutions to clients across all industries and operates a network of businesses providing outsourcing and alliances. The leading global professional services company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Accenture to report a profit of $3.19 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.3% from $3.03 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect Accenture to report EPS of $13.85, up 7.1% from $12.93 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 5.9% year over year to $14.67 in fiscal 2027.

ACN stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 45.6% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 33.1% gains over the same time frame.

ACN’s weakness reflects AI disruption and macro headwinds set to persist into next year. Investors worry AI will erode demand for Accenture’s hours-based consulting. Additionally, hawkish FOMC comments and a stronger dollar added pressure by squeezing IT budgets and offshore earnings. Meanwhile, CEO Julie Sweet noted about $100 million in lost consulting revenue from Middle East-driven client caution and EMEA deal delays, with some managed services pushed to next year. Despite this, management is countering with a push into AI, OT cybersecurity, and mid-market growth.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ACN stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and 13 give a “Hold.” ACN’s average analyst price target is $179.65, indicating a potential upside of 16.6% from the current levels.