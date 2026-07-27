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Jabil's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Abstract close up electronic circuit board mainboard by pinglabel via Adobe Stock
Abstract close up electronic circuit board mainboard by pinglabel via Adobe Stock

Saint Petersburg, Florida-based Jabil Inc. (JBL) provides engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $32.8 billion and operates through the Regulated Industries, Intelligent Infrastructure, Connected Living, and Digital Commerce segments, and offers electronic hardware, embedded software design services, and the design of plastic and metal components, enclosures, sub-assemblies, and systems, among others.

JBL is expected to release its Q4 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.86 on a diluted basis, up 23.7% from $3.12 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.   

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $11.71, up 31.7% from $8.89 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to grow by roughly 33.1% year over year (YoY) to $15.58 in fiscal 2027.     

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JBL has surged 40.3% over the past 52 weeks, rallying the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.8% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK34.6% rise during the same time frame.      

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On June 18. JBL stock declined marginally following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $8.8 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.16, beating Wall Street’s forecasts. Jabil expects full-year earnings to be $12.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $35 billion. Despite falling back intraday, JBL’s stock bounced back and rose 1.4% in the following trading session. 

Analysts are highly optimistic on JBL, with the stock currently rated “Strong Buy” overall. Among the 11 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend a “Strong Buy,” and one recommends a “Hold.” JBL’s average analyst price target is $447.73, indicating a 45% upside from the current levels.   


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
JBL 300.41 -12.18 -3.90%
Jabil Circuit
$SPX 7,407.16 -4.82 -0.07%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 172.63 -3.25 -1.85%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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