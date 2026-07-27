Broadcom's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of around $1.8 trillion , Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO ) is a leading global technology company that designs, develops, and supplies a wide range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Its products power applications across enterprise and data center networking, broadband access, smartphones, industrial systems, and cybersecurity.

The Palo Alto, California-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q3 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Broadcom to report an EPS of $2.83 , a 124.6% surge from $1.26 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the chipmaker to report EPS of $10.24, marking an increase of 81.9% from $5.63 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of Broadcom have soared 34.6% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.5% return . However, the stock has slightly lagged behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 36.3% gain over the same period.

Broadcom shares tumbled 12.6% following its Q2 2026 results on Jun. 3 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 revenue of $22.19 billion and projected Q3 AI chip revenue of $16 billion. Investor sentiment was further dampened as the management maintained the company's long-term 2027 AI chip sales opportunity at $100 billion, despite raising expected AI chip shipments to more than 10 gigawatts, disappointing investors who had anticipated an upward revision to the revenue outlook.

Although Broadcom forecast better-than-expected strong Q3 total revenue of approximately $29.4 billion, investors reacted negatively to the earnings miss and lack of an upgraded long-term AI revenue forecast.