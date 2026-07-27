What to Expect From Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Founded in 1990, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) has grown into the largest specialty beauty retailer in the U.S., offering a broad selection of cosmetics, skincare, haircare, fragrance, wellness products, and salon services under one roof. The company now operates more than 1,500 stores nationwide and has built an omnichannel business that combines its physical locations with an online presence. A key driver of customer engagement has been its Ulta Beauty Rewards loyalty program, which has helped foster a large and loyal customer base.

Beyond the U.S., Ulta is gradually expanding its international footprint through its ownership of luxury beauty retailer Space NK in the U.K. and Ireland, as well as partnerships in Mexico and the Middle East. With a market capitalization of approximately $20.43 billion, Ulta Beauty is preparing to report its fiscal 2026 second-quarter results in late August. Heading into the report, Wall Street expects another quarter of steady growth, forecasting earnings of $6.16 per share, up 6.7% year over year.

Investor confidence is supported by Ulta's consistent execution. The company has topped analysts' earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, reinforcing its reputation for delivering stronger-than-expected results. Looking beyond the upcoming quarter, analysts expect earnings to rise 12.2% year over year to $28.77 per share in fiscal 2026, followed by another 11.1% increase to $31.95 per share in fiscal 2027, reflecting expectations for sustained profit growth.

Ulta Beauty's shares have had a difficult time keeping up with the broader market over the past year. The stock has fallen about 7.4% over the last 12 months, a stark contrast to the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has rallied 16.5% during the same period. ULTA has also underperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY), which has posted a 1.8% decline over the past 52 weeks.

Ulta Beauty's stock has come under pressure over the past year as investors reacted to the company's cautious fiscal outlook, softer sales growth expectations, and mounting margin pressures. Management has also highlighted a more value-conscious consumer amid economic uncertainty, along with intensifying competition and higher operating costs. Even so, the company's latest earnings report suggested that the business continues to execute well despite those headwinds.

Ulta kicked off fiscal 2026 on a strong note, reporting first-quarter results on June 2 that comfortably exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Net sales rose 11.1% year over year to $3.16 billion, driven by stronger comparable sales, the acquisition of Space NK, and contributions from new store openings. Comparable sales increased 5.3%, a notable improvement from the 2.9% growth recorded in the year-ago quarter. Profitability was equally impressive, with earnings per share climbing 15.5% year over year to $7.74, comfortably ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $6.90.

Despite its underwhelming share price performance over the past year, Wall Street has largely remained optimistic about Ulta Beauty's long-term prospects. The stock currently carries a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating, reflecting continued confidence among analysts. Of the 25 analysts covering ULTA, 17 recommend a "Strong Buy," one rates it a "Moderate Buy," six advise investors to "Hold," and only one has a "Strong Sell" rating. Meanwhile, the average price target of $623.52 suggests the stock could climb approximately 31.2% from current levels.