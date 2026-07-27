Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What to Expect From Adobe’s Q3 2026 Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
The Adobe logo on a smartphone screen by filins via Adobe Stock
The Adobe logo on a smartphone screen by filins via Adobe Stock

San Jose, California-based Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is a software company that provides creative, document, and digital experience solutions through its Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud segments. With a market capitalization of approximately $89.5 billion, its products help individuals and businesses create content, manage PDF documents, collaborate, and deliver personalized digital customer experiences using AI-powered tools.

ADBE is set to report its Q3 earnings soon. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report a diluted EPS of $4.86, up 13.3% from $4.29 in the year-ago quarter. ADBE has surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates in two of the past four quarters but missed estimates in the other two.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $19.81, up 15.2% from $17.20 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to increase by another 12.7% to $22.33 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

ADBE stock has declined 39.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 16.5%, and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which gained 34.6% during the same period.

www.barchart.com

On Jul. 21, Adobe shares fell 3.5% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to "Underweight" from "Equal-Weight" and cut its price target to $240 from $365. The brokerage cited concerns over Adobe's shift toward free-tier offerings, leadership uncertainty, elevated AI investments, and intensifying competition from AI-native rivals, which could delay revenue growth and weigh on profitability.

Analysts remain neutral on ADBE, with the stock earning a consensus "Hold" rating. Among the 38 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend a "Strong Buy," two rate it a "Moderate Buy," 23 recommend a "Hold," two recommend a "Moderate Sell," and four suggest a "Strong Sell." The average price target of $259.24 implies a potential upside of 15.2% from the current share price.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,411.98 +3.68 +0.05%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 178.53 +2.65 +1.51%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
ADBE 229.97 +4.86 +2.16%
Adobe Systems Inc

Most Popular News

NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 1
Nvidia’s Rivals Are Coming for Its Crown, But the Smartest AI Bet Sits Further Down the Tech Stack
Microsoft headquarters By Peter 2
Microsoft Earnings Preview: Get Ready for Soaring AI Spending to Sink MSFT Stock
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 3
How Micron Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner from Nvidia Product Delays
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 4
Why Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Faces Sell-the-News Risk Following Its Q2 Earnings Report
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 5
AMZN Stock Layoffs: What to Know as Amazon Cuts AI Jobs
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.