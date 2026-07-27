Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Autodesk’s Report

Valued at $44.3 billion by market cap, Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) is a leading software company that develops computer-aided design (CAD), building information modeling (BIM), engineering, and digital content creation software. The California-based company’s products help architects, engineers, construction professionals, manufacturers, and media creators design, simulate, and manage projects across industries.

The software titan is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2027 in the near term. Ahead of the event, analysts expect ADSK to report a profit of $2.35 per share on a diluted basis, up 35.8% from $1.73 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current year, analysts expect ADSK to report EPS of $9.64, up 39.3% from $6.92 in fiscal 2026. Its EPS is expected to rise 12.2% year over year to $10.82 in fiscal 2028.

Over the past year, ADSK stock has dipped 30.3%, notably underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.5% gains and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 34.6% gains over the same time frame.

Autodesk underperformed the broader market over the past year as investors weighed its relatively slower growth profile. While the company has delivered solid recurring revenue growth, its 14% annual revenue growth over the last five years trailed many software peers. Investors have also been cautious about its long customer acquisition payback period, which limits the near-term returns on higher sales and marketing spending.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ADSK stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 27 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and three give a “Hold.” ADSK’s average analyst price target is $322.42, indicating a potential upside of 53.7% from the current levels.