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Here's What to Expect From Best Buy’s Next Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Best Buy Co_ Inc_ store by- Michael Vi via iStock
Best Buy Co_ Inc_ store by- Michael Vi via iStock

Valued at $18 billion by market cap, Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) is a leading specialty retailer of consumer electronics, home appliances, entertainment products, and technology services in the United States and Canada. The Richfield, Minnesota-based company sells a broad assortment of products through its retail stores and e-commerce platform, serving both individual consumers and businesses.

The retail titan is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2027 in the near term. Ahead of the event, analysts expect BBY to report a profit of $1.34 per share on a diluted basis, up 4.7% from $1.28 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the current year ending in Jan. 2027, analysts expect BBY to report EPS of $6.56, up 2% from $6.43 in fiscal 2026. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.6% year over year to $7.06 in fiscal 2028. 

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BBY shares rose 27% over the past year, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.5% gains and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY1.8% decline over the same time frame.

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On June 22, Best Buy shares rose 1.7% after the company announced that Chief Financial Officer Matt Bilunas will step down and leave the company at the end of July. The retailer has begun an external search for a successor with prior CFO experience, while CEO Corie Barry, a former CFO, will oversee the finance function during the transition if needed. Bilunas served as CFO for seven years and played a key role in steering the company through challenging market conditions.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BBY stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 18 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and one advocates a “Strong Sell.” While the stock currently trades above the mean price target of $79.75, the Street-high target of $90 implies an upswing potential of 5.3% from current market prices. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 109.41 +0.65 +0.60%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,411.98 +3.68 +0.05%
S&P 500 Index
BBY 85.43 +1.00 +1.18%
Best Buy Company

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