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Brown-Forman Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Brown-Forman Corporation on screen in front of web page BY Timon
Brown-Forman Corporation on screen in front of web page BY Timon

Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) manufactures, distills, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. Valued at $12 billion by market cap, the company’s products include branded whiskey, vodka, wines, tequila, bourbon, and gin. The spirits giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2027 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Brown-Forman to report a profit of $0.38 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.6% from $0.36 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company missed the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while surpassing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect Brown-Forman to report EPS of $1.71, up 11.8% from $1.53 in fiscal 2026. Its EPS is expected to rise 1.2% year over year to $1.73 in fiscal 2028. 

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BF.B stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 16.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP3.4% gains over the same time frame.

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BF.B’s stock has underperformed primarily due to a broader post-pandemic pullback in spirits demand, persistent inflation causing consumers to trade down or cut back, and notable volume drops across key product categories like tequila and non-branded barrel sales. These macro and segment-specific headwinds have resulted in flat-to-declining organic sales growth and cautious financial outlooks, while operational friction from distributor realignments and changes to international route-to-market strategies have further weighed on investor sentiment.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BF.B stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, one advises a “Strong Buy” rating, 12 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and three advocate a “Strong Sell.” BF.B’s average analyst price target is $27.15, indicating a potential upside of 4.1% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,411.98 +3.68 +0.05%
S&P 500 Index
BF.B 26.08 +0.38 +1.48%
Brown Forman Cl B
XLP 84.13 +0.92 +1.11%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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