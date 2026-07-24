Here's What to Expect From CrowdStrike’s Next Earnings Report

Austin, Texas-based CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is a cybersecurity company that provides cloud native security solutions through its Falcon platform. It protects organizations from cyber threats by securing endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, and data, helping businesses detect, prevent, and respond to cyberattacks while reducing the risk of security breaches. The company has a market capitalization of approximately $191.9 billion.

CRWD is set to report its Q2 earnings soon. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $0.05. However, CRWD has beaten Wall Street's EPS estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing expectations once.

For fiscal 2027, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $0.24, up a staggering 2,500% from a loss of $0.01 per share in fiscal 2026. Moreover, its EPS is expected to increase another 70.8% to $0.41 in fiscal 2028.

CRWD stock has gained 59% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 16.5%, and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which climbed 37.1% during the same period.

CrowdStrike has benefited from strong investor confidence driven by its business momentum. The company delivered 24.9% billings growth over the past year, reflecting robust customer demand and contract wins. Investors were also encouraged by expectations that its sales will maintain their two-year growth trajectory, reinforcing confidence in its long-term growth prospects. Its gains have also been supported by continued investor optimism surrounding cybersecurity and AI spending, alongside expectations for strong earnings growth.

Analysts remain somewhat bullish on CRWD, with the stock earning a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating. Among the 50 analysts covering the stock, 33 recommend a "Strong Buy," three rate it a "Moderate Buy," 12 recommend a "Hold," and two suggest a "Strong Sell." The average price target of $190.38 implies a potential upside of 3.8% from the current share price.