What to Expect From Keysight Technologies' Q3 2026 Earnings Report

Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( KEYS ) provides electronic design and test solutions worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $56 billion and operates through the Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segments. The company is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.16 on a diluted basis, up 40.3% from $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $9.03, up 47.1% from $6.14 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 21.5% year over year (YoY) to $10.97 in fiscal 2027.

KEYS stock has surged 96.6% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 18.9% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 37.3% rise during the same time frame.

On May 19, KEYS stock rose 1.1% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.7 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.87, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion for the fiscal third quarter.