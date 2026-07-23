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Palo Alto Networks' Q4 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Palo Alto Networks headquarters campus exterior of cybersecurity company By MichaelVi
Palo Alto Networks headquarters campus exterior of cybersecurity company By MichaelVi

Santa Clara, California-based Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $273.3 billion and offers solutions like Prisma Access, Strata Cloud Manager, and Prisma AIRS to protect customers' entire AI ecosystem.

PANW is expected to release its Q4 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.51 on a diluted basis, up 21.4% from $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.03, up 23.8% from $1.64 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10.3% year over year (YoY) to $2.24 in fiscal 2027.     

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PANW stock has grown 64.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX18.9% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK37.3% rise during the same time frame.            

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On June 2, PANW stock declined 1.1% following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.85, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. Palo Alto expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.77 to $3.79 per share, with revenue ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.43 billion. 

Analysts are highly bullish on PANW, with the stock currently rated “Strong Buy” overall. Among the 54 analysts covering the stock, 41 recommend a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and 10 recommend a “Hold.” PANW’s average analyst price target is $338.22, indicating a 4.2% upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,389.51 -109.45 -1.46%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 178.00 -2.27 -1.26%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
PANW 324.13 -11.15 -3.33%
Palo Alto Networks

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