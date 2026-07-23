What You Need To Know Ahead of Sandisk's Earnings Release

With a market cap of $236.8 billion, Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) is a leading developer, manufacturer, and provider of NAND flash-based data storage devices and solutions, delivering innovative technologies for consumers, businesses, and enterprises worldwide. Its broad portfolio includes solid-state drives (SSDs), memory cards, USB flash drives, embedded storage products, and semiconductor components designed to securely store, access, and manage digital data.
The Milpitas, California-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Ahead of this event, analysts expect SNDK to report a profit of $33.28 per share, up significantly from $0.02 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the storage device manufacturer to post EPS of $64.52, a significant surge from $1.78 in fiscal 2025.
SNDK stock has risen sharply over the past 52 weeks, exceeding the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 18.9% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK) 37.2% increase over the period.
Shares of SanDisk climbed 8.3% following its Q3 2026 results on Apr. 30, as the company significantly exceeded expectations with revenue surging 251% year-over-year to $5.95 billion, adjusted EPS of $23.41, and an adjusted gross margin of 78.4%. Investors were further encouraged by the company's strong Q4 guidance, which projected revenue of $7.75 billion - $8.25 billion and adjusted EPS of $30 - $33, well above consensus estimates.
Confidence was also boosted by management's comments highlighting a strategic shift toward higher-value datacenter markets, and a multi-year customer engagement model with firm financial commitments.
Analysts' consensus rating on SNDK stock is bullish, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 17 "Strong Buys,” one "Moderate Buy," and four "Holds." The average analyst price target is $2,368.15, suggesting a potential upside of 44.7% from current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.