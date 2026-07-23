What You Need To Know Ahead of Sandisk's Earnings Release

With a market cap of $236.8 billion , Sandisk Corporation ( SNDK ) is a leading developer, manufacturer, and provider of NAND flash-based data storage devices and solutions, delivering innovative technologies for consumers, businesses, and enterprises worldwide. Its broad portfolio includes solid-state drives (SSDs), memory cards, USB flash drives, embedded storage products, and semiconductor components designed to securely store, access, and manage digital data.

The Milpitas, California-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Ahead of this event, analysts expect SNDK to report a profit of $33.28 per share , up significantly from $0.02 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the storage device manufacturer to post EPS of $64.52, a significant surge from $1.78 in fiscal 2025 .

SNDK stock has risen sharply over the past 52 weeks, exceeding the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 18.9% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 37.2% increase over the period.

Shares of SanDisk climbed 8.3% following its Q3 2026 results on Apr. 30, as the company significantly exceeded expectations with revenue surging 251% year-over-year to $5.95 billion, adjusted EPS of $23.41, and an adjusted gross margin of 78.4%. Investors were further encouraged by the company's strong Q4 guidance, which projected revenue of $7.75 billion - $8.25 billion and adjusted EPS of $30 - $33, well above consensus estimates.

Confidence was also boosted by management's comments highlighting a strategic shift toward higher-value datacenter markets, and a multi-year customer engagement model with firm financial commitments.