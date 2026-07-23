Amcor's Q3 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Zurich, Switzerland-based Amcor plc ( AMCR ) engages in the production and sale of packaging products in North America and globally. The company is valued at $20 billion and operates in two segments, Global Flexible Packaging Solutions and Global Rigid Packaging Solutions and supplies flexible packaging products, including polymer resin, aluminum, and fiber-based flexible packaging products, to various industries.

AMCR is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.20 on a diluted basis, up 20% from $1 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $3.97, up 11.8% from $3.55 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 6.8% year over year (YoY) to $4.24 in fiscal 2027.

AMCR’s stock has declined 12% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 18.9% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 1.1% return during the same time frame.

On May 6, AMCR stock rose 6.8% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $5.9 billion, beating the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.96, meeting Wall Street’s forecasts. Amcor expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.98 to $4.03 per share.