Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Amcor's Q3 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Amcor Plc logo on building by- jetcityimage via iStock
Amcor Plc logo on building by- jetcityimage via iStock

Zurich, Switzerland-based Amcor plc (AMCR) engages in the production and sale of packaging products in North America and globally. The company is valued at $20 billion and operates in two segments, Global Flexible Packaging Solutions and Global Rigid Packaging Solutions and supplies flexible packaging products, including polymer resin, aluminum, and fiber-based flexible packaging products, to various industries. 

AMCR is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.20 on a diluted basis, up 20% from $1 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $3.97, up 11.8% from $3.55 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 6.8% year over year (YoY) to $4.24 in fiscal 2027.         

www.barchart.com

AMCR’s stock has declined 12% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX18.9% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY1.1% return during the same time frame.    

www.barchart.com

On May 6, AMCR stock rose 6.8% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $5.9 billion, beating the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.96, meeting Wall Street’s forecasts. Amcor expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.98 to $4.03 per share. 

Analysts are moderately optimistic about AMCR, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, 10 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and seven suggest a “Hold.” AMCR’s average analyst price target is $48.28, indicating an upside of 11.7% from the current levels.  


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 109.39 -4.63 -4.06%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
AMCR 42.82 -0.39 -0.90%
Amcor Plc
$SPX 7,423.45 -75.51 -1.01%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Walmart Inc location- by Wolterk via iStock 1
Walmart Stock’s Extended Downturn Could Trigger a Possible Comeback
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 2
Nasdaq Futures Slip as Chip Rally Falters Ahead of Alphabet Earnings
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 3
Huge, Unusual Nvidia Call Options Volume - NVDA Trading Range Attracts Options Players
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 4
AAPL Stock Alert: HSBC Gives Investors Fresh Reasons to Be Bullish on Apple Before Earnings
Eli Lilly & Co_ by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
What You Need to Know Ahead of Eli Lilly's Earnings Release
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.