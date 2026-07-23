Cisco Systems' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $442.3 billion , Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO ) is a global leader in IP-based networking and communication technology, offering a broad range of products and services for businesses, governments, and service providers. The company is rapidly expanding in areas like network security, cloud collaboration, and data center solutions, leveraging innovations such as Zero Trust Architecture and secure endpoint management.

The San Jose, California-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of the release, analysts predict CSCO to report EPS of $0.99 , a 22.2% increase from $0.81 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the networking giant to post EPS of $3.54, up 15.3% from $3.07 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of Cisco Systems have soared 64.6% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 18.9% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 39.3% return over the same period.

Cisco's shares surged 13.4% following its Q3 2026 results on May 13 after the company reported better-than-expected revenue of $15.8 billion (up 12%) and adjusted EPS of $1.06. Investor enthusiasm was driven primarily by exceptionally strong Q4 guidance , with the company forecasting revenue of $16.7 billion to $16.9 billion (a midpoint nearly $1 billion above the consensus), along with adjusted EPS of $1.16 to $1.18 and reaffirming an adjusted gross margin midpoint of 66%.

Sentiment was further boosted by Cisco raising its full-year AI infrastructure order outlook to $9 billion from $5 billion, increasing its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $62.8 billion - $63.0 billion (above consensus), and highlighting strong AI-driven demand that led to record quarterly revenue and double-digit growth.