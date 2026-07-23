What to Expect From Cboe Global Markets’ Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) is a leading global exchange operator and financial markets infrastructure company valued at a market cap of $29.5 billion. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, it operates exchanges for options, equities, futures, foreign exchange (FX), and digital assets, serving institutional and retail investors worldwide.

The world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, Jul. 31. Ahead of the event, analysts expect CBOE to report a profit of $3.41 per share on a diluted basis, up 38.6% from $2.46 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current year, analysts expect CBOE to report EPS of $13.56, up 27.1% from $10.67 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 5.5% year over year to $14.30 in fiscal 2027.

CBOE stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 16.8% during this period. Similarly, it lagged behind the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 6.4% gains over the same time frame.

On Jul. 8, Cboe Global Markets shares surged more than 5%, making it one of the S&P 500's top performers, after the exchange operator reported record trading volumes across its options exchanges for both June and the second quarter. The strong activity reflected robust investor participation in derivatives markets, boosting expectations for higher transaction fee revenue and underscoring the strength of Cboe's core trading business.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CBOE stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, three advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 12 give a “Hold,” and three recommend a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $307.40 suggests an upside potential of 9.1% from the prevailing market prices.