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What to Expect From Cboe Global Markets’ Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock
Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) is a leading global exchange operator and financial markets infrastructure company valued at a market cap of $29.5 billion. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, it operates exchanges for options, equities, futures, foreign exchange (FX), and digital assets, serving institutional and retail investors worldwide.

The world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, Jul. 31. Ahead of the event, analysts expect CBOE to report a profit of $3.41 per share on a diluted basis, up 38.6% from $2.46 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the current year, analysts expect CBOE to report EPS of $13.56, up 27.1% from $10.67 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 5.5% year over year to $14.30 in fiscal 2027. 

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CBOE stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX18.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 16.8% during this period. Similarly, it lagged behind the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF6.4% gains over the same time frame.

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On Jul. 8, Cboe Global Markets shares surged more than 5%, making it one of the S&P 500's top performers, after the exchange operator reported record trading volumes across its options exchanges for both June and the second quarter. The strong activity reflected robust investor participation in derivatives markets, boosting expectations for higher transaction fee revenue and underscoring the strength of Cboe's core trading business.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CBOE stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, three advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 12 give a “Hold,” and three recommend a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $307.40 suggests an upside potential of 9.1% from the prevailing market prices.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 56.05 -0.06 -0.11%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,498.96 -10.24 -0.14%
S&P 500 Index
CBOE 281.80 +7.40 +2.70%
CBOE Global Markets

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