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Lumentum Holdings' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Engineer holding computer microchip semiconductor by LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS via Adobe Stock
Engineer holding computer microchip semiconductor by LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS via Adobe Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), headquartered in San Jose, California, manufactures and sells optical and photonic products. Valued at $65.2 billion by market cap, the company supplies optical chips and subsystems to cloud, AI, and networking providers, as well as advanced lasers for semiconductor, solar, and electric vehicle manufacturing. The global leader in optical and photonic technologies is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, Aug. 11. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect LITE to report a profit of $2.62 per share on a diluted basis, up 718.8% from $0.32 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the full year, analysts expect LITE to report EPS of $6.42, up significantly from loss per share of $0.49 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 159.7% year over year to $16.67 in fiscal 2027. 

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LITE stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 732.8% during this period. Similarly, it substantially outperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 39.3% gains over the same time frame.

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On May 5, LITE shares closed up by 1.9% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.37 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.24. The company’s revenue was $808.4 million, topping Wall Street forecasts of $805.4 million. For Q4, LITE expects its adjusted EPS to range from $2.85 to $3.05, and revenue in the range of $960 million to $1 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on LITE stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two give a “Moderate Buy,” and five suggest a “Hold.” LITE’s average analyst price target is $1,098.45, indicating a notable potential upside of 32.4% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,498.96 -10.24 -0.14%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 180.27 -0.51 -0.28%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
LITE 829.70 -7.86 -0.94%
Lumentum Holdings

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