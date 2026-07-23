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Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Qnity Electronics' Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Integrated circuit semiconductor chip view by WINDCOLORS via Adobe Stock
Integrated circuit semiconductor chip view by WINDCOLORS via Adobe Stock

Valued at $29.1 billion by market cap, Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, specializes in materials and solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries with speed transmission systems and chip design AI technology interconnect solutions. The global leader in high-performance computing and advanced connectivity is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Q to report a profit of $1.07 per share on a diluted basis, down 99.9% from the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed the consensus estimates in each of the last three quarters. 

For the full year, analysts expect Q to report EPS of $4.16, up 24.2% from $3.35 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 17.1% year over year to $4.87 in fiscal 2027. 

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Q stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 9.6% gains on a YTD basis, with shares up 69.9% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 25.2% gains over the same time frame.

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On May 12, Q shares jumped 9.9% after reporting its Q1 results. Its net sales stood at $1.3 billion, up 17.6% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 33.3% from the year-ago quarter to $1.08. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on Q stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of nine analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and one gives a “Moderate Buy.” Q’s average analyst price target is $180.75, indicating a notable potential upside of 30.3% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
Q 138.74 -0.04 -0.03%
Qnity Electronics Inc
$SPX 7,498.96 -10.24 -0.14%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 180.27 -0.51 -0.28%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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