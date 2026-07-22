Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cloudflare Stock Is Not a Buy Despite Its Strong Outlook. Here’s Why.

Larry Ramer - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
The Cloudflare logo displayed on a smartphone screen by T_ Schneider via Shutterstock
The Cloudflare logo displayed on a smartphone screen by T_ Schneider via Shutterstock

The demand for Cloudflare's (NET) products appears to be growing rapidly, with the company likely having a very bright future ahead and earning a recent price target hike from Mizuho. However, given NET stock's extremely high valuation, the fact that many expensive software names have struggled in 2026, and significant competition, shares of the company may not be worth buying right now.

What's going on with Cloudflare and NET stock? Let's take a closer look.

About Cloudflare Stock

Cloudflare provides a content delivery network (CDN), IT security, and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Based in San Francisco, California, the company has a market capitalization of $96.2 billion.

As of this writing, shares of NET stock have jumped 37% so far in 2026 and are up 24% for the past month. NET stock is also up by 42% for the past 12 months.

www.barchart.com

Cloudflare's Growing Demand and Positive Overall Outlook

In the first quarter of 2026, revenue surged to $639.8 million, up 34% versus the same period a year earlier. Meanwhile, non-GAAP net income per diluted share came in at $0.25. That figure climbed 56% year-over-year (YOY) from $0.16 in Q1 2025. Free cash flow also jumped to $84.1 million in Q1 2026, representing 13% of revenue, compared with $52.9 million in Q1 2025.

Notably, Cloudflare expects full-year non-GAAP net income to come in at a range of $418 million to $421 million for fiscal 2026. The company reported non-GAAP net income of $342.9 million in fiscal 2025.

Speaking on the Q1 2026 earnings call on May 7, CEO Matthew Prince said that the company's sales pipeline “grew sequentially at the fastest pace in five years.” Cloudflare is benefiting from strong demand for AI platforms and tools, including agents and cybersecurity offerings.

With AI adoption expected to continue expanding for years, and with fears over AI-powered cybersecurity threats increasing, the overall outlook is positive for Cloudflare. To that end, Mizuho recently noted that its research indicates Cloudflare is performing well in Q2. The firm raised its price target on NET stock to $310 from $260 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating.

A High Valuation and Significant Competition

Cloudflare stock has an issue on the valuation front, however. NET stock has a huge price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 44.4 times.

On the competition front, Cloudflare also has to face off against multiple firms in the CDN space, including Amazon (AMZN), Fastly (FSLY), Akamai (AKAM), and Microsoft (MSFT). At any point, one or more of these competitors could step up their games and meaningfully impact Cloudflare's revenue growth. Because NET stock has such a high valuation, shares would likely react to such a development by tumbling.

Wall Street Is Wary of Software Names

In 2026, Wall Street has been generally wary of software names with high valuations, due to possible competition from AI models. ServiceNow (NOW) and Palantir (PLTR) are among the names in this category that have fallen sharply due to these concerns. Although NET stock has so far avoided this fate, it may not be able to escape it in the future, inviting caution from investors considering Cloudflare.

Overall, Cloudflare stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating on Wall Street. Out of 32 analysts with coverage, 22 have a “Strong Buy,” two have a “Moderate Buy” rating, seven have a “Hold,” and one analyst has a “Strong Sell” rating.


On the date of publication, Larry Ramer had a position in: AMZN , AMZU . All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 390.34 -7.41 -1.86%
Microsoft Corp
NOW 95.46 -6.60 -6.47%
Servicenow Inc
AKAM 124.30 -0.61 -0.49%
Akamai Technologies
FSLY 20.45 -0.28 -1.35%
Fastly Inc
NET 268.98 -3.33 -1.22%
Cloudflare Inc Cl A
AMZN 244.85 -2.70 -1.09%
Amazon.com Inc
PLTR 124.57 -8.09 -6.10%
Palantir Technologies Cl A

Most Popular News

A concept image showing a lightbulb with planet earth in a mossy green background by Capt_Pic via Shutterstock 1
Bloom Energy Stock Is Very Risky, But This Speculative Trade on BE Is Tantalizing Here
GameStop by The Image Party via Shutterstock 2
GameStop Just Raised Its Stake in eBay to 10% After the Board Rejected Its Takeover Bid. Ryan Cohen Is Preparing for a Bigger Fight.
The CrowdStrike logo on an office building by bluestork via Shutterstock 3
CRWD Short Strangle Could Net $1,045 in a Few Weeks
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Climb as Chipmakers Extend Rebound, Earnings in Focus
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 5
Tesla’s Q2 Deliveries Could Lift Results. But TSLA Stock Needs More Than Strong EV Sales.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.