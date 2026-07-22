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Here's What to Expect From ExxonMobil's Next Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Exxon Mobil Corp_ gas station -by jectcityimage via iStock
Exxon Mobil Corp_ gas station -by jectcityimage via iStock

Spring, Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $628.8 billion, the company operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. XOM is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Friday, July 31, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.88 on a diluted basis, up 136.6% from $1.64 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $11.38, up 62.8% from $6.99 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to fall by roughly 5.1% year over year (YoY) to $10.80 in fiscal 2027.

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XOM stock has surged 41.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX19.2% rise, and the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE38.6% return during the same time frame.

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On July 13, XOM stock closed up more than 4% as WTI crude oil surged more than 9%. Marking a 3.5-week high, crude oil prices rallied after the US launched fresh missile attacks against Iran, targeting Iranian air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, and missile and drone capabilities.  Additionally, with Iran launching retaliatory attacks on US bases and vehicles on the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices are expected to keep on rising as geopolitical tensions continue.  

Analysts are moderately bullish about XOM, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, 12 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends “Moderate Buy,” 12 recommend “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. XOM’s average analyst price target is $161.44, indicating an upside of 4.2% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 59.38 +0.88 +1.50%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,499.72 -9.48 -0.13%
S&P 500 Index
XOM 154.64 +2.93 +1.93%
Exxonmobil Holdings Corp

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