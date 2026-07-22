Here's What to Expect From ExxonMobil's Next Earnings Report

Spring, Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $628.8 billion , the company operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. XOM is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Friday, July 31 , before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.88 on a diluted basis, up 136.6% from $1.64 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $11.38, up 62.8% from $6.99 in fiscal 2025 . However, its EPS is expected to fall by roughly 5.1% year over year (YoY) to $10.80 in fiscal 2027.

XOM stock has surged 41.7% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 19.2% rise , and the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLE ) 38.6% return during the same time frame.

On July 13, XOM stock closed up more than 4% as WTI crude oil surged more than 9%. Marking a 3.5-week high, crude oil prices rallied after the US launched fresh missile attacks against Iran, targeting Iranian air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, and missile and drone capabilities. Additionally, with Iran launching retaliatory attacks on US bases and vehicles on the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices are expected to keep on rising as geopolitical tensions continue.