Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Chevron's Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Chevron Corp_ gas station- by MattGush via iStock
Chevron Corp_ gas station- by MattGush via iStock

Houston, Texas-based Chevron Corporation (CVX) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $380.5 billion and operates through Upstream, Downstream, and All Other segments and is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Friday, July 31, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $5.79 on a diluted basis, up 227.1% from $1.77 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $14.78, up 102.7% from $7.29 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to decline by roughly 10.4% year over year (YoY) to $13.25 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

CVX stock has surged 28.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX19.1% rise, but lagging behind the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE38.6% return during the same time frame.  

www.barchart.com

On May 1, CVX stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $48.6 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.41, also topping Wall Street’s estimates. 

Analysts are moderately bullish on CVX, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, 16 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” five suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. CVX’s average analyst price target is $212.81, indicating an upside of 10.4% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 59.39 +0.89 +1.52%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
CVX 192.98 +1.91 +1.00%
Chevron Corp
$SPX 7,497.40 -11.80 -0.16%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

A concept image showing a lightbulb with planet earth in a mossy green background by Capt_Pic via Shutterstock 1
Bloom Energy Stock Is Very Risky, But This Speculative Trade on BE Is Tantalizing Here
GameStop by The Image Party via Shutterstock 2
GameStop Just Raised Its Stake in eBay to 10% After the Board Rejected Its Takeover Bid. Ryan Cohen Is Preparing for a Bigger Fight.
The CrowdStrike logo on an office building by bluestork via Shutterstock 3
CRWD Short Strangle Could Net $1,045 in a Few Weeks
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Climb as Chipmakers Extend Rebound, Earnings in Focus
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 5
Tesla’s Q2 Deliveries Could Lift Results. But TSLA Stock Needs More Than Strong EV Sales.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.