Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Chevron's Report

Houston, Texas-based Chevron Corporation ( CVX ) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $380.5 billion and operates through Upstream, Downstream, and All Other segments and is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Friday, July 31, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $5.79 on a diluted basis, up 227.1% from $1.77 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $14.78, up 102.7% from $7.29 in fiscal 2025 . However, its EPS is expected to decline by roughly 10.4% year over year (YoY) to $13.25 in fiscal 2027.

CVX stock has surged 28.7% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 19.1% rise , but lagging behind the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLE ) 38.6% return during the same time frame.

On May 1, CVX stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $48.6 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.41, also topping Wall Street’s estimates.