Taiwan Semiconductor Just Doubled Down on the AI Megatrend. Why TSMC Still Has Room to Run.

A close-up shot of the Taiwan Semi logo on a corporate building by Jack Hong via Shutterstock

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), or TSMC, is the company powering the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Whether it's Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), AMD (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO), or countless other chip designers, the world's most advanced semiconductors are largely manufactured by TSMC. That makes every earnings report from the company a key read for investors tracking AI spending.

The latest report didn't disappoint. TSMC topped Wall Street's expectations for both revenue and earnings in the second quarter, then lifted its full-year outlook once again, citing what it called the "AI megatrend." Yet despite another standout quarter, TSM stock has pulled back as investors weigh higher capital spending and profit-taking after a massive rally.

TSMC Stock Slumped Despite Blowout Results

Although TSMC reported decent quarterly growth, shares still declined by more than 2% on earnings day. The price of TSM stock has fallen more than 11% from the 52-week high of $479 seen on June 30. Despite the recent retreat, shares are still up about 40% year-to-date (YTD) and up 78% for the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, TSMC is apparently progressing with a major expansion of U.S. manufacturing. Reports say that the company may invest an additional $100 billion in the United States, bringing the amount it has dedicated to about $265 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor's plan is to establish four more fabrication facilities to expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint.

The recent dip in TSM stock's valuation seems to be due to an increase in caution among investors rather than any setback in the business. Markets are absorbing the higher capital spending plans, high valuation, and continued geopolitical concerns. Despite all that, the latest performance boosts evidence of advanced AI chip demand remaining in good condition.

TSM stock currently trades at 25.1 times forward earnings, which is relatively in-line with the semiconductor industry average, and attractive given management's expectation for revenue growth exceeding 40% this year.

TSMC's AI Business Keeps Breaking Records

Taiwan Semiconductor delivered another quarter that surpassed expectations. Q2 revenue reached $40.2 billion, above analyst estimates of $39.9 billion and at the high end of guidance. Revenue climbed 36% year-over-year (YOY), while net income surged 77% to a record NT$706.6 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at NT$27.25 per share, or approximately $4.31 per ADR, also ahead of Wall Street expectations.

The biggest driver remained artificial intelligence. High-performance computing, which includes AI processors, represented 66% of total revenue, compared with just 22% from smartphones. Advanced manufacturing technologies of 7-nanometer and below accounted for 77% of wafer revenue, highlighting how rapidly customers are shifting toward cutting-edge AI chips.

Management also increased its full-year revenue outlook, now expecting U.S. dollar revenue growth of slightly above 40%. CEO C.C. Wei attributed the stronger outlook to what he described as the ongoing AI megatrend. CFO Wendell Huang also said that demand for the company's leading-edge manufacturing technologies remains robust.

Looking ahead, TSMC expects Q3 revenue between $44.6 billion and $45.8 billion, implying another quarter of strong sequential and annual growth.

Investing Aggressively for the Next Wave

Taiwan Semiconductor isn't slowing its expansion. Management raised its 2026 capital expenditure forecast to a range of $60 billion to $64 billion as it works to expand manufacturing capacity for advanced AI chips.

The company is also increasing its long-term commitment in the United States. TSMC recently expanded its planned Arizona investment to roughly $265 billion, including additional fabrication plants and advanced packaging facilities focused on next-generation 2nm technology.

Meanwhile, advanced chip packaging remains supply constrained, prompting further investment in Taiwan as AI customers continue to demand more capacity.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Taiwan Semiconductor

Analysts largely viewed the earnings report and guidance increase as another sign that AI demand remains exceptionally strong.

Morgan Stanley recently maintained its “Overweight” rating while increasing its target to NT$2,988, arguing TSMC's AI semiconductor business could sustain exceptionally strong growth for years. Barclays also lifted its target to $650 and reiterated an “Overweight” rating, pointing to the company's higher outlook and expanding AI opportunity.

Not every analyst is equally optimistic. TD Cowen maintained a “Hold” rating while raising its target to $440 from $400, suggesting that the valuation and spending levels still warrant caution.

Overall, Wall Street continues to see meaningful upside. Based on 17 analysts with coverage, TSM stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. The average price target sits at $494.31, implying potential upside of about 16% from current levels.