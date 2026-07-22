Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Vistra's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Vistra company logo on office building By Robert
Vistra company logo on office building By Robert

Irving, Texas-based Vistra Corp. (VST) operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. With a market cap of $54.7 billion, the companyis also involved in wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. The leading integrated retail electricity and power generation company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, Aug. 7.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect VST to report a profit of $2.43 per share on a diluted basis, up 140.6% from $1.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect VST to report EPS of $9.53, up 81.2% from $5.26 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 18.1% year over year to $11.25 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

VST stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 13.8% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 6.9% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

VST underperformed as investors reassessed its outlook amid shifting regulations, reacting negatively to PJM proposals to cap electricity prices that could limit profit upside for merchant generators like Vistra.

On May 7, VST shares closed down by 2.7% after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue stood at $5.6 billion, up 43.4% year over year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA increased 20.5% from the year-ago quarter to $1.5 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on VST stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 16 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and one gives a “Hold.” VST’s average analyst price target is $221.24, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 36.3% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.33 +0.41 +0.91%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
VST 164.44 +2.11 +1.30%
Vistra Energy Corp
$SPX 7,509.20 +65.92 +0.89%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

An Intel sign out front of a corporate office by wolterke via Adobe Stock 1
Huge, Unusual Intel Options Volume Today Ahead of Earnings This Week
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock Is Near Bear-Market Territory. Here’s Why ASML’s Guidance Says Buy the Dip.
Image of Jeff Bezos by Fred Duval via Shutterstock 3
Billionaire Jeff Bezos Called Amazon’s Customer Service to Prove a Point But Waited in Silence for More Than 10 Minutes — ‘It Was Really Long’
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Chipmakers Rebound, Corporate Earnings in Focus
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock 5
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 22
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.