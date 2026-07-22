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Insulet's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock
Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock

Insulet Corporation (PODD), headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, operates as an innovative medical device company. Valued at $11.6 billion by market cap, the company develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The insulin infusion systems maker is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Aug. 5. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PODD to report a profit of $1.38 per share on a diluted basis, up 18% from $1.17 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect PODD to report EPS of $6.45, up 29.8% from $4.97 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 23.9% year over year to $7.99 in fiscal 2027. 

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PODD stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 41.7% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV22.2% returns over the same time frame.

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PODD slipped on valuation pressure, with investors trimming positions after the stock’s big gains pushed expectations too high.

On May 6, PODD shares closed down by 9.7% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.42 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.14. The company’s revenue was $761.7 million, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $728.2 million.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on PODD stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 19 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” four give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” PODD’s average analyst price target is $229.64, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 40.3% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 160.31 +0.06 +0.04%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,509.20 +65.92 +0.89%
S&P 500 Index
PODD 163.59 -0.13 -0.08%
Insulet Corp

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