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What You Need To Know Ahead of T. Rowe Price Group’s Earnings Release

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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T_ Rowe Price Group Inc_ on screen in front of website By Timon
T_ Rowe Price Group Inc_ on screen in front of website By Timon

Baltimore, Maryland-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) is a global asset management company that provides investment management services to individuals, financial advisors, institutions, and retirement plans. It actively manages equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative investment portfolios, helping clients achieve long-term financial and retirement goals. The company has a market capitalization of approximately $25 billion.

TROW is set to report its Q2 earnings on Friday, July 31, 2026, before the market opens. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $2.50, up 11.6% from $2.24 in the year-ago quarter. TROW has surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing expectations in one quarter.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $10.07, up 3.6% from $9.72 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to increase marginally to $10.15 in fiscal 2027.

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TROW stock has gained 12.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 19.1%, while surpassing the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which climbed 7.1% during the same period.

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On July 16, T. Rowe Price launched the industry's first actively managed multi-token spot crypto exchange-traded product, TKNZ. The innovative fund expands the firm's digital asset offerings, creates a potential new revenue stream, and strengthens its long-term growth prospects by tapping rising investor demand for actively managed crypto investments.

Analysts remain neutral on TROW, with the stock earning a consensus "Hold" rating. Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, one recommends a "Strong Buy," eight rate it a "Hold," one suggests a "Moderate Sell," and four recommend a "Strong Sell." While the stock currently trades above the average analyst price target of $110, the Street-high price target of $138 suggests an upswing potential of 17.3% from the current market price.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TROW 117.61 +1.12 +0.96%
T Rowe Price Group
XLF 56.11 +0.07 +0.12%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,509.20 +65.92 +0.89%
S&P 500 Index

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