What to Expect From Franklin Resources’ Next Quarterly Earnings Report

San Mateo, California-based Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) is a global asset management company providing investment solutions for individuals and institutions. It manages equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative investments through mutual funds and other strategies, helping clients build and preserve long-term wealth. The company has a market capitalization of approximately $16.7 billion.
BEN is set to report its Q3 earnings on Friday, July 31, 2026, before the market opens. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $0.66, up 34.7% from $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. BEN has surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is impressive.
For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $2.81, up 26.6% from $2.22 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to grow another 11.7% to $3.14 in fiscal 2027.
BEN stock has gained 34.4% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 19.1%, and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which climbed 7.1% during the same period.
On July 8, Franklin Resources shares fell 2.5% after President Trump declared the Iran ceasefire "over" and threatened fresh strikes, triggering a broad market selloff. Investors reduced exposure to asset managers amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty, market volatility, and concerns that weaker equity markets could pressure fee-based earnings.
Analysts remain neutral on BEN, with the stock earning a consensus "Hold" rating. Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, four recommend a "Strong Buy," five rate it a "Hold," one suggests a "Moderate Sell," and two recommend a "Strong Sell." The average price target of $34.71 implies a potential upside of 6.4% from the current share price.
On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.