What to Expect From Franklin Resources’ Next Quarterly Earnings Report

San Mateo, California-based Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) is a global asset management company providing investment solutions for individuals and institutions. It manages equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative investments through mutual funds and other strategies, helping clients build and preserve long-term wealth. The company has a market capitalization of approximately $16.7 billion.

BEN is set to report its Q3 earnings on Friday, July 31, 2026, before the market opens. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $0.66, up 34.7% from $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. BEN has surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is impressive.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $2.81, up 26.6% from $2.22 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to grow another 11.7% to $3.14 in fiscal 2027.

BEN stock has gained 34.4% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 19.1%, and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which climbed 7.1% during the same period.

On July 8, Franklin Resources shares fell 2.5% after President Trump declared the Iran ceasefire "over" and threatened fresh strikes, triggering a broad market selloff. Investors reduced exposure to asset managers amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty, market volatility, and concerns that weaker equity markets could pressure fee-based earnings.

Analysts remain neutral on BEN, with the stock earning a consensus "Hold" rating. Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, four recommend a "Strong Buy," five rate it a "Hold," one suggests a "Moderate Sell," and two recommend a "Strong Sell." The average price target of $34.71 implies a potential upside of 6.4% from the current share price.