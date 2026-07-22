Viatris’ Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures, and markets branded medicines, generic drugs, complex generics, biosimilars, and over-the-counter products. Valued at a market cap of $19.8 billion, Viatris aims to expand access to affordable, high-quality medicines worldwide.

The healthcare titan is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, Aug. 6. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.62 on a diluted basis, flat from the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.46, up 4.7% from $2.35 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 8.5% year over year to $2.67 in fiscal 2027.

VTRS stock has surged 97.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.1% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 22.2% rise during the same time frame.

Viatris has outperformed the broader market over the past year as investors responded positively to its execution on cost-cutting initiatives, debt reduction, and portfolio optimization. The company has also benefited from improving margins, resilient cash flow, and growing contributions from higher-value products such as complex generics and biosimilars, which have helped offset pricing pressure in its traditional generic drug business.

Analysts are fairly bullish on VTRS, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the nine analysts covering the stock, four are recommending a “Strong Buy,” four suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Moderate Sell.” VTRS’ average analyst price target is $18.11, indicating a 3% upside from current levels.