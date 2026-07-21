How to Play RDW Stock as Redwire Boosts Manufacturing Capacity

Redwire Corporation (RDW) has taken investors on a roller-coaster ride this year. The aerospace and defense company's stock initially surged on the wave of excitement surrounding SpaceX's (SPCX) blockbuster IPO. But the rally quickly unraveled as investor enthusiasm gave way to concerns over a $500 million equity offering that raised fears of significant shareholder dilution, ongoing cash burn, and a broader cooldown across the space sector following the SpaceX frenzy. Despite the volatility, Redwire's long-term growth story remains compelling.

The company supplies mission-critical components and systems for some of the fastest-growing areas in aerospace and defense, including satellites, unmanned aircraft systems, and advanced space infrastructure, serving both commercial customers and government agencies. Investor sentiment received a fresh boost on July 20 after Redwire unveiled plans to significantly expand its Huntsville, Alabama, campus, a move aimed at ramping up production of unmanned aircraft systems and next-generation space technologies.

The company will add 164,000 square feet to its existing facility, substantially increasing its manufacturing and engineering capacity to meet rising demand for aerospace and defense products. Construction is already underway, with the expanded campus expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2027. The expansion is supported by approximately $8.5 million in state and local economic development incentives and is expected to create around 150 high-skilled jobs across engineering, manufacturing, systems integration, and technical operations.

The additional capacity will accelerate production of Redwire's Stalker unmanned aircraft systems, Octopus gimbal payloads, advanced energy technologies, and space systems designed for exploration, commercial missions, and national security applications. For investors, this expansion serves as more than just a facility upgrade. It signals growing customer demand, confidence in Redwire's long-term order pipeline, and the company's commitment to scaling its manufacturing footprint in an industry benefiting from rising defense budgets and increasing investment in space infrastructure.

With the company positioning itself to capitalize on these powerful industry tailwinds, the latest announcement could mark an important step in rebuilding investor confidence.

About Redwire Stock

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Redwire is an aerospace and defense company developing the technologies driving the future of space exploration, national security, and defense. The company designs, develops, and manufactures mission-critical components and systems spanning satellites, space infrastructure, robotics, avionics, solar power systems, digital engineering solutions, and unmanned aircraft systems.

Redwire serves a diverse customer base that includes commercial space companies, the United States government, and defense agencies. Its technologies support a broad range of applications, from satellite missions, in-orbit servicing, and deep-space exploration to Earth observation, advanced manufacturing, intelligence, and national security. Backed by a workforce of approximately 1,400 employees across North America and Europe, the company continues to expand its engineering and manufacturing capabilities to meet growing demand for advanced aerospace and defense technologies.

As global investment in space infrastructure and defense modernization accelerates, Redwire is positioning itself as a key supplier of the mission-critical technologies powering the next generation of aerospace innovation. Currently valued at a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, Redwire has experienced a turbulent year in the stock market.

Shares climbed 3.62% on July 20 after the company announced plans to significantly expand its manufacturing campus in Huntsville, Alabama, reinforcing investor optimism about its long-term growth prospects. Despite the recent rebound, the stock remains 64.8% below its 52-week high of $26.64, reached on May 28. Even so, Redwire has outperformed the broader market in 2026, delivering a 21.65% year-to-date (YTD) gain, comfortably ahead of the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 9.7% return during the same stretch.

Inside Redwire’s Q1 Earnings Report

Redwire kicked off fiscal 2026 with a quarter of rapid expansion, as booming demand across its space infrastructure and defense businesses continued to fuel exceptional revenue growth. For the first quarter, revenue jumped 57.9% year-over-year (YOY) to $96.97 million, driven by strong execution across its space programs and the addition of defense technology sales from the Edge Autonomy acquisition. Although revenue fell short of Wall Street's $104.68 million estimate, the results underscored the company's accelerating scale.

Space revenue increased to $52.67 million, while defense technology revenue skyrocketed 378% YOY to $44.30 million, highlighting the transformative impact of the acquisition. While Redwire reported a GAAP net loss of $76.5 million, or $0.40 per share, compared with analysts' estimate of a $0.15 per-share loss, the headline figure was largely distorted by more than $44 million in one-time charges, including a $42.5 million non-cash equity compensation expense related to the Edge Autonomy transaction.

Beneath the headline numbers, the company's operating performance continued to gain momentum. GAAP gross margin expanded to 26.6%, up sharply from 14.7% a year earlier and 9.6% in the previous quarter, reflecting stronger execution and a richer mix of higher-margin products and services. Redwire's growth pipeline also continued to strengthen. The company ended the quarter with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.92, meaning it booked nearly twice as much new business as it recognized in revenue during the quarter.

Its contracted backlog climbed to a record $498.1 million, providing strong visibility into future revenue and reinforcing healthy customer demand. And, the company's financial position improved meaningfully. Net cash used in operating activities declined to $6.7 million, contributing to a $36 million YOY improvement in free cash flow, while total liquidity rose 21% to $175.2 million. Looking ahead, management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $450 million to $500 million, signaling confidence that its growing presence across the space and defense markets will continue to drive long-term growth.

What Do Analysts Think About Redwire Stock?

Although analyst coverage remains relatively limited, Wall Street is broadly bullish on Redwire. The stock carries a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating based on nine analyst opinions, with five recommending "Strong Buy," three assigning "Hold," and only one issuing a "Moderate Sell" rating. Analysts also see meaningful upside ahead. The average price target of $14.88 implies potential gains of 58.1% over the next 12 months, while the Street-high target of $24 suggests the stock could rally an impressive 155.1% from current levels if Redwire successfully executes on its long-term growth strategy.