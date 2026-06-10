Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

The $500 Million Reason Redwire Stock Is Down Today

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_
A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_

Redwire (RDW) shares are extending losses on June 10 after the space infrastructure company announced a new at-the-market (ATM) equity offering. 

The company has entered into an equity distribution agreement with a syndicate of investment banks, authorizing it to sell up to $500 million worth of its common stock. 

RDW stock has been in a sharp downtrend this month, currently down more than 40% versus its high in late May. 

www.barchart.com

Here’s Why the ATM Offering Triggered a Selloff in RDW Stock

At-the-market offerings are structurally bearish for existing shareholders because they allow a firm to drip new shares into the open market at prevailing prices over time. 

This creates a dilution threat with no fixed ceiling on timing. 

For RDW shares, the concern is particularly amplified by scale; at $500 million, the proposed ATM offering is substantial relative to the company’s market cap of less than $3 billion as of writing. 

Note that Redwire has recently slipped below its 20-day moving average (MA) as well — a technical development that often accelerates bearish momentum in the subsequent trading sessions. 

Where Options Data Suggests Redwire Shares Are Headed

Investors must exercise caution in trading Redwire shares also because of the company’s financial fragility. 

In its latest reported quarter, the NYSE-listed firm lost $77 million — a sharp increase from just $3 million a year ago, with free cash flow coming in at a negative $13 million. 

Crucially, options pricing has turned bearish for the near term as well. 

The put-to-call ratio on contracts expiring late June sits at 1.29x currently, indicating a strong dovish skew, with the lower price set at $11.59 signaling the stock may crash another 22% over the next two weeks. 

And it’s not like RDW pays a lucrative dividend to incentivize ownership despite this derivatives market warning sign. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Redwire?

RDW stock isn’t attractive to buy on the dip because Wall Street analysts are not particularly constructive on it anymore. 

While the consensus rating on Redwire remains at “Moderate Buy,” the mean price target of $15.67 is roughly in line with the current price. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
RDW 15.34 -0.41 -2.60%
Redwire Corp

Most Popular News

NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 1
Dear Nvidia Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 11
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 2
MicroStrategy Is Buying the Bitcoin Dip. Why Investors Are Turning Course and Suddenly Rewarding MSTR Stock.
Broadcom Inc HQ photo-by Sundry Photogrpahy via iStock 3
Broadcom's Sell-Off Is Overdone - Based on its FCF Margins, AVGO Could Be Worth Double
Trader at office - by Viktoriia Hnatiuk via Shutterstock 4
Intel Stock Has Risen Sixfold from Its 2025 Lows, but Don’t Expect a Dividend Yet
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 5
Stocks Climb on an AI-Led Rebound
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.