Sempra's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

San Diego, California-based Sempra (SRE) is an energy services holding company involved in the sale, distribution, storage and transportation of electricity and natural gas. The company has a market capitalization of $59.3 billion and operates through Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure segments.
SRE is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.00 on a diluted basis, up 12.4% from $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $5.12, up 9.2% from $4.69 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.8% year over year (YoY) to $5.52 in fiscal 2027.
SRE stock has grown 14.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.2% rise but rallying the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 7.3% return during the same time frame.
On May 7, SRE stock declined 2.2% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.7 billion and missed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.51, matching Wall Street’s forecasts. Sempra expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5.30 per share.
Analysts are moderately bullish on SRE, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, 14 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and six suggest a “Hold” for the stock. SRE’s average analyst price target is $105.03, indicating an upside of 16.5% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.