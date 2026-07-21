Sempra's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

San Diego, California-based Sempra ( SRE ) is an energy services holding company involved in the sale, distribution, storage and transportation of electricity and natural gas. The company has a market capitalization of $59.3 billion and operates through Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure segments.

SRE is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.00 on a diluted basis, up 12.4% from $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $5.12, up 9.2% from $4.69 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.8% year over year (YoY) to $5.52 in fiscal 2027.

SRE stock has grown 14.1% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 18.2% rise but rallying the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) 7.3% return during the same time frame.

On May 7, SRE stock declined 2.2% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.7 billion and missed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.51, matching Wall Street’s forecasts. Sempra expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5.30 per share.