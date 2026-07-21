Earnings Preview: What To Expect From EOG Resources' Report

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With a market cap of $75.1 billion , EOG Resources, Inc. ( EOG ) is an independent energy company that explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas across major producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and other international locations. It also provides crude oil and condensate gathering, processing, and marketing services.

The Houston, Texas-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Ahead of the event, analysts expect EOG to report an adjusted EPS of $5.08 , a climb of nearly 119% from $2.32 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the leading oil and gas producer to post adjusted EPS of $16.19, an increase of 59.4% from $10.16 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of EOG Resources have risen 21.8% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 18.6% gain . However, the stock has lagged behind the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLE ) 36.2% return over the same time frame.

EOG Resources’ shares fell 4.4% following its Q1 2026 results on May 5, despite beating expectations with revenue of $6.92 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.41. Management indicated that Q2 production would be roughly flat sequentially and projected weaker natural gas liquids pricing, with realizations expected to decline to about 27% of WTI crude from approximately 31% in Q1.

Additionally, EOG maintained its full-year capital expenditure plan of about $6.5 billion and only modestly increased its full-year oil and NGL production outlook, which investors viewed as underwhelming given the strong commodity price environment.