Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From EOG Resources' Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
EOG Resources only editorial Stock information on the logo of the office facade By StockMarketVisuals
EOG Resources only editorial Stock information on the logo of the office facade By StockMarketVisuals

With a market cap of $75.1 billion, EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is an independent energy company that explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas across major producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and other international locations. It also provides crude oil and condensate gathering, processing, and marketing services.

The Houston, Texas-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Ahead of the event, analysts expect EOG to report an adjusted EPS of $5.08, a climb of nearly 119% from $2.32 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the leading oil and gas producer to post adjusted EPS of $16.19, an increase of 59.4% from $10.16 in fiscal 2025.

www.barchart.com

Shares of EOG Resources have risen 21.8% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX18.6% gain. However, the stock has lagged behind the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLE36.2% return over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

EOG Resources’ shares fell 4.4% following its Q1 2026 results on May 5, despite beating expectations with revenue of $6.92 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.41. Management indicated that Q2 production would be roughly flat sequentially and projected weaker natural gas liquids pricing, with realizations expected to decline to about 27% of WTI crude from approximately 31% in Q1. 

Additionally, EOG maintained its full-year capital expenditure plan of about $6.5 billion and only modestly increased its full-year oil and NGL production outlook, which investors viewed as underwhelming given the strong commodity price environment.

Analysts' consensus rating on EOG stock is cautiously optimistic overall, with a "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend a "Strong Buy," two have a "Moderate Buy" rating, and 16 give a "Hold" rating. The average analyst price target is $156.89, suggesting a potential upside of 10.1% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 58.19 +0.25 +0.43%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,483.72 +40.44 +0.54%
S&P 500 Index
EOG 142.71 +1.62 +1.15%
Eog Resources

Most Popular News

An Intel sign out front of a corporate office by wolterke via Adobe Stock 1
Huge, Unusual Intel Options Volume Today Ahead of Earnings This Week
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock 2
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 22
United Parcel Service, Inc_ logo on truck-by 100pk via iStock 3
United Parcel's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Chipmakers Rebound, Corporate Earnings in Focus
A close-up of the SpaceX sign on a black building by IanDewarPhotography via Adobe Stock 5
SpaceX Stock Sinks on Aborted Starship Launch. How to Play SPCX Stock for the Rest of Q3.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.