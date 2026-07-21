What to Expect From Block’s Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ), based in Oakland, California, is a financial technology company that expands access to the global economy through its ecosystem of brands, including Square, Cash App, Afterpay, TIDAL, Bitkey, and Proto. With a market capitalization of about $47.6 billion, the company provides digital payments, commerce, consumer finance, bitcoin, and financial services solutions for businesses and individuals.

XYZ is set to report its Q2 earnings on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, after the market closes. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $0.48, down 22.6% from $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. However, XYZ has surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the past four trailing quarters, an impressive track record.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $2.48, up 5.5% from $2.35 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is projected to improve 45.2% year over year to $3.60 in fiscal 2027.

XYZ stock has gained 8.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 18.2%, and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which climbed 34.7% during the same period.

On July 15, 2026, Block announced that Honolulu Cookie Company is expanding its partnership with Square to support operations across 14 locations and a new flagship store. The deal highlights Square's growing adoption among multi-location retailers, reinforcing its position as a scalable commerce platform and supporting long-term payment and software revenue growth.

Analysts remain bullish on XYZ, with the stock earning a consensus "Strong Buy" rating. Among the 41 analysts covering the stock, 29 recommend a "Strong Buy," four rate it a "Moderate Buy," while eight suggest a "Hold." The average price target of $90.50 implies a potential upside of 14.1% from the current share price.