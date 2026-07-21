Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What to Expect From Block’s Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Block, Inc. (XYZ), based in Oakland, California, is a financial technology company that expands access to the global economy through its ecosystem of brands, including Square, Cash App, Afterpay, TIDAL, Bitkey, and Proto. With a market capitalization of about $47.6 billion, the company provides digital payments, commerce, consumer finance, bitcoin, and financial services solutions for businesses and individuals.

XYZ is set to report its Q2 earnings on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, after the market closes. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $0.48, down 22.6% from $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. However, XYZ has surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the past four trailing quarters, an impressive track record.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $2.48, up 5.5% from $2.35 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is projected to improve 45.2% year over year to $3.60 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

XYZ stock has gained 8.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 18.2%, and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which climbed 34.7% during the same period.

www.barchart.com

On July 15, 2026, Block announced that Honolulu Cookie Company is expanding its partnership with Square to support operations across 14 locations and a new flagship store. The deal highlights Square's growing adoption among multi-location retailers, reinforcing its position as a scalable commerce platform and supporting long-term payment and software revenue growth.

Analysts remain bullish on XYZ, with the stock earning a consensus "Strong Buy" rating. Among the 41 analysts covering the stock, 29 recommend a "Strong Buy," four rate it a "Moderate Buy," while eight suggest a "Hold." The average price target of $90.50 implies a potential upside of 14.1% from the current share price.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
EVRG 85.16 -0.43 -0.50%
Evergy Inc
$SPX 7,443.28 -14.41 -0.19%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 175.71 +0.12 +0.07%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
XYZ 79.29 -0.65 -0.81%
Block Inc

Most Popular News

Mark Cuban at TechCrunch Disrupt via Wikimedia Commons 1
Mark Cuban Says If You’ve Got $100,000, You’ll Get The ‘Best Guaranteed’ ROI Buying Bulk Toothpaste & Soup — Put the Rest in the Bank, ‘Let It Earn Nothing’
Wooden blocks with the word BONDS spelled out on top of money by Worawith via Adobe Stock 2
5% Bond Returns Are a Gift for Retirement Investors. My Favorite Way to Invest in Treasurys Lets You Earn a Paycheck No Matter What the Market Does.
An Intel sign out front of a corporate office by wolterke via Adobe Stock 3
Dear Intel Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 23
Alibaba by testing via Shutterstock 4
Alibaba Stock Just Got Apple’s Biggest AI Endorsement. This Could Be a Game Changer for BABA.
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
Alphabet Is Up 94% and Meta Is Down 5%. Barchart Data Helps Pick the Best AI Dividend Stock to Buy Now.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.