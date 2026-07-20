Apple Stock Sends Major Warning Signal as Momentum Hits Peak

Apple's (AAPL) stock has been on an absolute tear this year, driven by strong revenue growth and record fiscal Q2 numbers. Valued at a market cap of $4.9 trillion, shares of the iPhone maker have risen close to 55% over the last 12 months and are up 19% in 2026.

But a rare technical signal just flashed on the tech giant's chart, and the last time this happened, it marked a turning point for the stock. Here's what's going on and why it matters for anyone holding AAPL stock right now.

Is AAPL Stock Overvalued?

AAPL stock just hit a short-term momentum milestone that has traders talking. According to a Seeking Alpha report:

Technical data shared by Seth Golden, chief market strategist at Finom Group, on social media, Apple's 12-day rate of change against the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) surged to about 17%.

In plain terms, that means AAPL stock outpaced the broader market by nearly 17% in a little over two weeks.

A look back at performance data since 2017 shows that this level of short-term outperformance has occurred only once before, during the historic tech rally in the summer of 2020.

Historically, when Apple's momentum against the S&P 500 reaches this kind of extreme, it has marked a near-term exhaustion point for the stock.

Following the 2020 peak, Apple shares underperformed SPY over the following eight months.

Golden did not mince words about what comes next. "Should you rotate some profits elsewhere? Yes!" he wrote.

Out of the 42 analysts covering AAPL stock, 23 recommend “Strong Buy,” three recommend “Moderate Buy,” 14 recommend “Hold,” and two recommend “Strong Sell.” The average AAPL stock price target is $315.63, below the current price of $324.

The Bull Case for AAPL Stock

In fiscal Q2 of 2026 (ended in March), Apple reported revenue of $111.2 billion, an increase of 17% year-over-year (YoY). iPhone sales rose 22% to $57 billion, fueled by strong demand for the iPhone 17 lineup despite ongoing supply constraints tied to chip production.

Services also hit an all-time revenue record of $31 billion, up 16% from last year, while earnings per share climbed 22% to $2.01, a March quarter record, CEO Tim Cook and CFO Kevan Parekh said on the Q22 call.

Apple also grew double digits in every geographic region, including a 28% jump in Greater China, and set records in both developed and emerging markets. The company's board authorized an additional $100 billion in stock buybacks and raised its dividend by 4%.

Notably, Apple is navigating a major leadership change. Cook announced he will step into the role of Executive Chairman on Sept. 1, handing the CEO title to longtime engineering chief John Ternus.

What the Warning Signal Could Mean for Investors

Apple’s underlying business is firing on multiple cylinders, from iPhone sales to Services growth to a loyal customer base that continues to expand.

But short-term momentum signals like the one stated above are worth watching closely. When a stock outpaces the broader market significantly in a short period, it often means that optimism has been priced in. Moreover, it can set the stage for a pullback, even if the company's fundamentals remain solid.

Apple did flag some headwinds of its own on the earnings call. Management said memory costs are expected to rise significantly in the June quarter and could weigh on margins further out.

The company is also dealing with ongoing supply constraints on Mac models, including the Mac mini, Mac Studio, and the new MacBook Neo, which executives said could take several months to resolve.

For investors, the takeaway is not necessarily to sell AAPL stock outright, but to recognize that after a run this fast, some near-term turbulence would not be surprising. History suggests as much. Watching how the stock behaves in the coming weeks could offer useful clues about what happens next.