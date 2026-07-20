Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Broadridge Financial's Report

Lake Success, New York-based Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ( BR ) provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $17.3 billion and handles the proxy materials distribution and voting processes for bank, broker-dealer, corporate issuer, and fund clients, and more.

BR is expected to release its Q4 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.75 on a diluted basis, up 5.6% from $3.55 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $9.55, up 11.7% from $8.55 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9.6% year over year (YoY) to $10.47 in fiscal 2027.

BR stock has declined 38.3% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 18.4% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 36.5% rise during the same time frame.

On May 1, BR stock rose marginally following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.72, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts.