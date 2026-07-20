Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Broadridge Financial's Report

Lake Success, New York-based Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $17.3 billion and handles the proxy materials distribution and voting processes for bank, broker-dealer, corporate issuer, and fund clients, and more.
BR is expected to release its Q4 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.75 on a diluted basis, up 5.6% from $3.55 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $9.55, up 11.7% from $8.55 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9.6% year over year (YoY) to $10.47 in fiscal 2027.
BR stock has declined 38.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.4% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 36.5% rise during the same time frame.
On May 1, BR stock rose marginally following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.72, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts.
Analysts are moderately bullish on BR, with the stock currently rated “Moderate Buy” overall. Among the nine analysts covering the stock, one recommends a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and five recommend a “Hold.” BR’s average analyst price target is $194.50, indicating a 31.4% upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.