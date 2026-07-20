Here's What to Expect From Corpay's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $23.9 billion , Corpay, Inc. ( CPAY ) is a global payments company that provides businesses and consumers with solutions to manage and pay expenses through services such as corporate payments, vehicle payments, lodging payments, and prepaid cards. It serves a wide range of customers by offering fuel and fleet solutions, cross-border and virtual payments, travel and lodging management, and workforce payment services.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Corpay to report a profit of $6.17 per share , up 28.3% from $4.81 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses to post an EPS of $25.49, an increase of 26.1% from $20.22 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of Corpay have risen 9.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.2% gain . However, the stock has outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLF ) 6.8% return over the same period.

Shares of CPAY climbed 12.5% following its Q1 2026 results on May 7, including 25% revenue growth to $1.26 billion, 11% organic revenue growth for the fourth consecutive quarter, and a 29% increase in adjusted EPS to $5.80. Investors were also encouraged by profitability improvements, as adjusted EBITDA rose 24% to $688.6 million with EBITDA margins coming in more than 100 basis points above expectations.

Additionally, Corpay raised its full-year 2026 guidance, projecting revenue between $5.25 billion and $5.33 billion and adjusted EPS between $26.30 and $27.10, while forecasting Q2 revenue growth of 18% and adjusted EPS growth of 28%.