Realty Income's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Realty Income Corporation (O), headquartered in San Diego, California, is real estate partner to the world's leading companies. With a market cap of $61.3 billion, the company owns and manages a portfolio of commercial properties located across the U.S. Realty Income focuses on acquiring single-tenant retail locations, leased to regional and national chains, and under long-term net lease agreements. The REIT giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect O to report an FFO of $1.09 per share on a diluted basis, up 3.8% from $1.05 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.
For the full year, analysts expect O to report FFO per share of $4.45, up 4% from $4.28 in fiscal 2025. Its FFO is expected to rise 3.4% year over year to $4.60 per share in fiscal 2027.
O stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 16.6% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 8.9% gains over the same time frame.
On May 6, O shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its FFO of $1.13 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.10 per share. The company’s revenue was $1.55 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.50 billion. O expects full-year FFO in the range of $4.41 to $4.44 per share.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on O stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 16 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” O’s average analyst price target is $67.76, indicating a potential upside of 3.1% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.