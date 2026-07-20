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What to Expect From CF Industries' Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Northbrook, Illinois-based CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities. Valued at $18.7 billion by market cap, the company provides clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. The leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CF to report a profit of $5.71 per share on a diluted basis, up 140.9% from $2.37 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the full year, analysts expect CF to report EPS of $15.86, up 69.3% from $9.37 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to decline 28.4% year over year to $11.36 in fiscal 2027. 

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CF stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 32.3% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB12.3% gains over the same time frame.

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On May 6, CF shares closed down by 6.5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS came in at $3.98, up 115.1% from the year-quarter. The company’s revenue was $2 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.8 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CF stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 11 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and two advocate a “Strong Sell.” While CF currently trades above its mean price target of $119.17, the Street-high price target of $147 suggests an upside potential of 21.1%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CF 124.78 +3.36 +2.77%
Cf Industries Holdings
$SPX 7,477.39 +19.70 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
XLB 50.32 -0.21 -0.42%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

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