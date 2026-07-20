What to Expect From Bio-Techne's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $11.3 billion , Bio-Techne Corporation ( TECH ) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures, and sells reagents, instruments, and services for research, diagnostics, and bioprocessing applications. It operates through its Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segments, providing innovative solutions for life science research, cell and gene therapy, molecular diagnostics, and spatial biology.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect TECH to report an EPS of $0.46 , down 9.8% from $0.51 in the year-ago quarter . However, it has surpassed or met Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarterly reports.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict Bio-Techne to post EPS of $1.65, a 3.5% decline from $1.71 in fiscal 2025. However, EPS is anticipated to grow 6.7% year-over-year to $1.76 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Bio-Techne have increased 35.3% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 18.4% gain and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 21.4% return over the same period.

Shares of Bio-Techne tumbled 16.4% on May 6 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 2026 results , with revenue declining 2% year-over-year to $311.4 million and adjusted EPS falling to $0.53, as softer biotech spending continued to offset strong demand from large pharmaceutical customers. Investors were particularly concerned that organic revenue also declined 2%, driven by lower GMP fast-track orders, delayed large Commercial Supply shipments, and continued weak purchasing activity from emerging biotech clients despite an improving biotech funding environment.