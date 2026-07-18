A $1 Billion Reason to Sell AST SpaceMobile Stock Here

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) is a Midland, Texas-based space technology company founded in 2017 by CEO Abel Avellan. Its mission to eliminate the global mobile connectivity gap by building the world's first and only space-based cellular broadband network capable of operating directly with standard, unmodified smartphones. The company's BlueBird satellite constellation operates in low Earth orbit, delivering direct-to-device broadband coverage for users on land, at sea, and in flight without requiring any hardware modifications.

AST SpaceMobile has nearly 60 mobile network operator partners covering over three billion subscribers globally, including AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), Vodafone (VOD), and Rakuten (RKUNF), as well as FCC authorization, to provide Supplemental Coverage from Space across a network of up to 248 satellites. AST represents one of the most ambitious and potentially transformative bets in the global telecommunications infrastructure space.

ASTS Stock Tumbles

ASTS shares have a market capitalization of $25.74 billion. Its 52-week range spans a low of $36.08 to a high of $133.86 reached on May 28, 2026, an all-time high reflecting peak investor enthusiasm for the company's satellite deployment milestones. ASTS has delivered a 4.52% change over the trailing twelve months.

Compared to the Russell 1000 Index, which has posted 10% steady broad-market gains in 2026, ASTS has dramatically underperformed since its May peak, pulling back 59% from its all-time highs. This is partly due to the SpaceX (SPCX) IPO redirecting space sector capital and a $1 billion convertible note offering raised dilution concerns, leaving the stock trading well below its 200-day moving average despite continued operational momentum.

ASTS Results Misses Estimates

AST SpaceMobile recorded Q1 2026 revenue of $14.7 million, falling significantly short of the analyst consensus estimate of approximately $38.4 million, while reporting a non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.66, far worse than the estimated -$0.23. The net loss attributable to common shareholders ballooned to $191 million from $45.7 million a year earlier, driven largely by an $88.65 million induced conversion expense on convertible notes and a $55.35 million stock-based compensation charge. Despite the sharp miss, revenue still represented a remarkable 1,952% increase year-over-year (YOY) from $718,000 in Q1 2025.

Operating expenses rose sharply to $164.1 million from $63.7 million a year earlier, reflecting the capital intensity of scaling BlueBird satellite production and launch cadence. The company held approximately $3.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of March 31, 2026, providing a robust liquidity buffer to fund its aggressive constellation build-out. Nearly 60 mobile network operator partners now cover over three billion subscribers globally, with new agreements including Telus in Canada and Axian Telecom in Africa.

Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $150–$200 million. The company is targeting approximately 45 BlueBird satellites in orbit during 2026, with BlueBirds 8–10 launching in mid-June and BlueBirds 11–33 in advanced stages of production and assembly, while Block 2 BlueBird satellites are expected to nearly double the 98.9 Mbps peak data speeds achieved on Block 1 satellites. The firm emphasized that approximately half of the full-year revenue guidance is underpinned by existing contracted backlog, with the second half of 2026 expected to deliver the significant revenue ramp as satellite coverage expands and commercial service activations accelerate across partner networks globally.

AST Offers $1 Billion Convertible Notes

AST SpaceMobile announced a $1 billion convertible senior notes offering due 2034 in a private placement, sending shares tumbling 13% to approximately $57.80 in after-hours trading on dilution concerns. Initial purchasers hold a 13-day option to acquire up to an additional $150 million in notes, potentially bringing the total raise to $1.15 billion.

The senior unsecured notes will pay interest semiannually and can be converted into cash, Class A shares, or a combination, with final terms to be determined at pricing. AST SpaceMobile plans to deploy a portion of the proceeds toward capped call transactions designed to mitigate potential shareholder dilution, while the remainder will fund growth initiatives, including expanding launch access and pursuing potential partnerships or acquisitions. The company clarified that it currently has no agreements or understandings in place for either. The raise underscores AST SpaceMobile's aggressive capital strategy as it races to scale its BlueBird satellite constellation toward full commercial coverage.

Should You Buy ASTS?

AST SpaceMobile's $1 billion convertible note offering signals a serious capital commitment to its BlueBird constellation buildout. But the 13% after-hours sell-off reflects legitimate investor anxiety about dilution risk at a time when the company is already burning cash aggressively.

Wall Street remains firmly divided, with ASTS carrying a consensus "Hold" rating across 12 analyst ratings, comprising just three “Strong Buy,” seven “Hold,” and two “Strong Sell” recommendations, a cautious spread that mirrors the binary nature of the investment thesis. The mean price target of $85.75 implies a compelling 55.9% upside from current levels, suggesting significant reward potential for investors willing to stomach the execution and dilution risks ahead.