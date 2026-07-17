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Global Payments' Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Finance and money technology asset management background by InfiniteFlow via Adobe Stock
Finance and money technology asset management background by InfiniteFlow via Adobe Stock

With a market cap of $22 billion, Global Payments Inc. (GPN) is a leading payment technology and software company that enables businesses of all sizes to accept payments, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences across online and in-store channels. Operating in more than 175 countries, the company combines global scale with local expertise to process trillions of dollars in payment volume and billions of transactions annually.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect GPN to report an adjusted EPS of $3.46, up 11.6% from $3.10 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict Global Payments to post adjusted EPS of $13.84, an increase of 13.3% from $12.22 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 18.4% year-over-year to $16.38 in fiscal 2027.

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GPN stock has declined 2.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.3% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF9.1% gain over the same period.

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Shares of Global Payments recovered marginally on May 6 after the company reported Q1 2026 results that exceeded expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.96 and revenue of $2.97 billion, well above analysts' forecast. Investor sentiment was further supported by management reaffirming its full-year 2026 outlook for approximately 5% constant-currency adjusted net revenue growth, adjusted EPS of $13.80 - $14 (above the consensus estimate), and roughly 150 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion.

Analysts' consensus rating on GPN stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 34 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend a "Strong Buy,"  21 give a "Hold" rating, and two indicate a "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target is $91.57, indicating a potential upside of 13.8% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 56.82 +0.07 +0.12%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
GPN 80.22 -0.27 -0.34%
Global Payments Inc
$SPX 7,533.77 -38.63 -0.51%
S&P 500 Index

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