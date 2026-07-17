What You Need To Know Ahead of Host Hotels & Resorts’ Earnings Release

Valued at a market cap of $16.3 billion, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is the largest lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, owning a portfolio of luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts across major urban, resort, and convention destinations. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company’s properties are primarily operated under globally recognized brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Hyatt, Hilton, Four Seasons, and Sheraton through long-term management agreements.

The REIT is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2026 Q2 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this lodging REIT to report an FFO of $0.62 per share, up 6.9% from $0.58 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect HST to report an FFO of $2.13 per share, up 2.9% from $2.07 per share in fiscal 2025.

HST has gained 46.6% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.3% return and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 8.9% uptick over the same time period.

Host Hotels & Resorts has emerged as a notable beneficiary of the 2026 FIFA World Cup travel boom. Its Fairmont Mayakoba resort in Mexico was chosen to host national team delegations, while a surge in World Cup-driven travel demand prompted management to raise its full-year guidance for comparable hotel RevPAR and EBITDAre.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about HST’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests a "Moderate Buy,” and nine advise "Hold.” The mean price target for HST is $24.64, indicating a potential upside of 4.3% from the current levels.