What You Need To Know Ahead of Rockwell Automation's Earnings Release

With a market cap of $52.2 billion , Rockwell Automation, Inc. ( ROK ) is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, helping customers unlock the potential of technology to drive productivity and sustainability. It employs approximately 26,000 professionals and serves customers in more than 100 countries.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q3 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts project ROK to report an adjusted EPS of $3.37 , a 19.5% growth from $2.82 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the industrial equipment and software maker to post adjusted EPS of $13.06, an increase of over 24% from $10.53 in fiscal 2025.

ROK stock has climbed 33.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.3% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLI ) 19.8% gain over the same period.

Shares of Rockwell Automation surged 8.9% on May 5 after the company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $12.50 - $13.10, up from the previous range of $11.40 - $12.20 and above analysts' consensus estimate of $12.15. The company also reported stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.30 and revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $2.24 billion.

Investor sentiment was further boosted by robust demand across warehouse automation, data centers, semiconductors, and energy, with Software & Control sales rising 20% and Intelligent Devices sales increasing 13% year-over-year.