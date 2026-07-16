Quantinuum Just Struck a New Deal with Rolls-Royce. What That Means for QNT Stock Here.

Quantum computing has long captured the attention of researchers, scientists, and investors, but it has remained largely experimental. While adoption is still in its early stages, the need for quantum computing is growing.

Amid this background, President Donald Trump's administration has endorsed the nascent technology, with the U.S. Department of Commerce announcing plans to provide roughly $2 billion in funding and take stakes in quantum computing companies. Quantinuum (QNT) has emerged as a frontrunner in this movement, locking down $100 million in funding.

Now, Quantinuum’s partnership with Rolls-Royce (RYCEY), Riverlane, and the University of Edinburgh's Edinburgh Parallel Computing Centre is also grabbing attention. The multiyear collaboration is aimed at exploring the uses of quantum computing in industrial designs, including gas turbine design. For a company still finding its footing in the commercial space, this partnership might turn out to be fruitful. Let's take a closer look.

About Quantinuum Stock

Quantinuum is a quantum technology company that builds both hardware and software for practical quantum computing applications. Its platform supports use cases in cybersecurity, chemistry, machine learning, and optimization, and the company presents itself as a full-stack provider for enterprise and research needs. Quantinuum is based in Broomfield, Colorado, and has a market capitalization of $15.7 billion.

Quantinuum was formed through a merger between the quantum computing division of Honeywell International (HON) and Cambridge Quantum. QNT stock went public in June and closed its initial trading day roughly flat. The company raised $1.68 billion in an upsized initial public offering (IPO) after receiving an IPO price of $60 per share.

As investors have bid up QNT stock amid renewed momentum in the quantum computing theme, shares have risen 4% over the past month, experiencing volatility. QNT stock reached a high of $86.79 on July 6, but shares are currently down 35% from that level.

On a forward-adjusted basis, Quantinuum’s price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 116 times is considerably higher than the industry average.

Financial Results Point to Strong Momentum, But Losses Persist

Quantinuum is currently finding its depth in the commercial field. The company is transforming from research to early commercial adoption. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, net revenue dropped almost 73% year-over-year (YOY) to $5.24 million. However, this was "primarily driven by the upfront revenue of $16.5 million recognized for the sales-type lease transaction at the commencement of a 45 month agreement" in the prior-year quarter.

Meanwhile, the company is racking up huge losses. In Q1, net loss climbed a whopping 348% YOY to $136.59 million.

Since its inception, Quantinuum has incurred losses based on its limited revenue. The company has to fund primarily through convertible debt (which is subsequently converted to equity and direct issuances of convertible preferred stock). As of March 31, cash and cash equivalents were $677 million, which the company considers sufficient to meet its working capital and capital expenditure needs for at least 12 months.

What Do Analysts Think About Quantinuum Stock?

Last month, a plethora of analysts initiated coverage on QNT stock. For example, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an “Equalweight” rating and a $78 price target. Analyst Joseph Moore said that Quantinuum is one of the top players in quantum computing, backed by its trapped-ion tech, roadmap, and expanding commercial and government partnerships.

UBS initiated coverage of Quantinuum with a “Buy” rating and a $93 price target. UBS believes the company will generate roughly $4 billion in revenue by 2031, which is a huge jump from the revenue it has now. Meanwhile, JPMorgan initiated coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $97 target, highlighting the firm’s experience and leadership in the quantum computing market.

Quantinuum has become a popular name on Wall Street, with analysts awarding the stock a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 14 analysts rating QNT stock, 11 have a “Strong Buy” rating, one has a “Moderate Buy,” and two analysts offer a “Hold” rating. The mean price target of $98.75 represents potential upside of 73% from current levels, while the Street-high target of $155 reflects as much as 172% upside from here.