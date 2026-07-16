Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

SpaceX’s Magic Number Is $135. Here’s How to Profit Now as SPCX Stock Breaks Below It.

Rob Isbitts - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock
A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock

For SpaceX (SPCX), which came public in a storm of enthusiasm just five weeks ago, the $135 mark means everything.

With the stock dripping below that mark this week, America’s heroic IPO is falling like a rocket returning to earth. 

www.barchart.com

The initial public offering market was supposed to find its ultimate savior in SpaecX. When Elon Musk aggressively tore up the traditional Wall Street playbook and fixed the company’s landmark IPO price at exactly $135 per share, it was designed to be a historic victory lap. Raising a record-shattering $75 billion at an astronomical $1.75 trillion valuation, the offering was pitched to investors of all types as an elite, dual-threat bet on satellite dominance and space-based AI infrastructure. I cannot ever recall an IPO that had social media ads promoting it before an official filing

Now, just weeks into public trading, that $135 price tag is looking less like a launchpad and more like a psychological ceiling. 

After staging a brief initial pop and peaking at $225 shortly after its debut, the stock has relentlessly drifted right back down, closing Wednesday a clean $90 under that all-time high. 

www.barchart.com

The problem with $135 isn’t a failure of rocket telemetry or a slowdown in Starlink subscriptions. The problem is the staggering valuation multiple built into that specific dollar figure. 

At $135 a share, SpaceX trades at a whopping 94x times its trailing price-revenue ratio. To be clear, this is a late-cycle tech tape, where corporate spending shifts are suddenly inducing massive air pockets — as we just witnessed firsthand with International Business Machine’s (IBM) historic collapse — Wall Street portfolio managers are showing more signs daily that they’re too shy to hold assets priced for perfection. The appetite for risk is shrinking. 

Furthermore, because early index inclusion rules forced automated Nasdaq index funds to programmatically buy billions of dollars of the float right after the debut, that initial demand is completely exhausted. This decline in SPCX stock is despite that artificial temporary demand.

With no new passive buying waves on the horizon, and lockup periods ending later this summer, $135 has become a big time challenge for SPCX bulls. If the stock breaks cleanly below this original IPO floor, it could prompt an avalanche of retail stop-loss liquidations.

However, this being Wall Street and the ETF market in 2026, if you want to try to launch some profits when SPCX heads toward splashdown, there are some new choices.

www.barchart.com

Above you see a couple of them. Remember, these move not at the speed of light, but at 2x the reverse speed of SPCX, on a daily basis. That means a strong bounce in the underlying SPCX stock can blow these out quickly. They are trading tools.

But in a market where an IPO can deliver this much intensity of demand, only to go “poof” within a month, inverse ETFs of all types carry a strong message. As I see it, if the market is going to be this nuts, we might as well have some ways to profit when the hype fades. 

Rob Isbitts is a semi-retired CIO, former fiduciary investment advisor, and Barchart columnist. Check out his other work at ETFYourself.com (featuring the Fresh Charts weekly trading post), and ROAR.PiTrade.com, helping investors to better-manage their own portfolios. 


On the date of publication, Rob Isbitts did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SPCX 131.51 -3.76 -2.78%
SpaceX Corp
IBM 219.61 +8.41 +3.98%
Intl Business Machines
SSPC 16.44 +0.91 +5.86%
Leverage Shares 2X Short Spcx Daily ETF

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 1
MU Stock Alert: What to Watch as Micron Takes a Stake in GlobalWafers
Arista sing at headquarters of an American multinational technology company Arista Networks - Santa Clara, California, USA - 2020 By MichaelVi 2
What to Expect From Arista Networks' Q2 2026 Earnings Report
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 3
IBM Stock Just Suffered a Gruesome Massacre, But Algos Likely Sense a Huge Discount Here
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 4
Nasdaq Futures Climb as ASML Fuels AI Optimism, U.S. PPI Data and Earnings in Focus
AI Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
Cisco Took 25 Years to Make Investors Whole Again After Its Dot-Com Crash. Here's What That Means for Traders Buying NVIDIA Now.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.