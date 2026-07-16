Soybean Prices Are Set to Challenge Their May High. 1 Trade to Make Here.

November soybean (ZSX26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for November soybean futures that prices are in an uptrend and are set to challenge the May high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, the grain futures markets are in rally mode amid high heat and dry soils in some major growing regions of the world that have raised concerns about reduced grain supplies. The U.S.-Iran and Russia-Ukraine wars are also restricting global grain transportation. August is the most important growing month for the U.S. soybean crop.

A move in November soybeans above chart resistance at the May high of $12.14 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $13.00 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $12.72.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):