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Soybean Prices Are Set to Challenge Their May High. 1 Trade to Make Here.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock

November soybean (ZSX26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for November soybean futures that prices are in an uptrend and are set to challenge the May high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up. 

Fundamentally, the grain futures markets are in rally mode amid high heat and dry soils in some major growing regions of the world that have raised concerns about reduced grain supplies. The U.S.-Iran and Russia-Ukraine wars are also restricting global grain transportation. August is the most important growing month for the U.S. soybean crop.

A move in November soybeans above chart resistance at the May high of $12.14 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $13.00 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $12.72.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you.


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSX26 1201-2 -0-4 -0.04%
Soybean
ZSX26 1201-2 -0-4 -0.04%
Soybean

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