Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Zoetis Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Zoetis sign at their Canadian By JHVEPhoto
Zoetis sign at their Canadian By JHVEPhoto

With a market cap of $31.2 billion, Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) is the world's leading animal health company, dedicated to advancing animal care through innovative medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. With nearly 75 years of scientific expertise and a presence in over 100 countries, Zoetis empowers veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners by pioneering solutions to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Aug. 6. Ahead of the event, analysts expect Zoetis to report an adjusted EPS of $1.85, up 5.1% from $1.76 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarterly reports while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the animal health company to report adjusted EPS of $6.87, a 7.2% rise from $6.41 in fiscal 2025.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Zoetis have fallen 51.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX21.3% increase and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV19.4% gain over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Zoetis shares tumbled 21.5% on May 7 after the company lowered its full-year 2026 guidance, forecasting adjusted EPS of $6.85 - $7 and revenue of $9.68 billion - $9.96 billion, both below market expectations. The weaker outlook followed a challenging Q1 2026, with U.S. revenue declining 8% year-over-year to $1.1 billion and U.S. companion animal product sales falling 11% due to intense competition and softer demand, despite total revenue increasing 3% year-over-year to $2.3 billion. Also, while adjusted EPS grew 9% to $1.53, it missed consensus estimates, reinforcing investor concerns.

Analysts' consensus rating on ZTS stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend a "Strong Buy,” one has a "Moderate Buy" rating, and nine give a "Hold" rating. The average analyst price target for Zoetis is $110.19,  indicating a potential upside of 47.8% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ABT 89.27 +0.31 +0.35%
Abbott Laboratories
XLV 158.29 unch unch
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,572.40 +28.81 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
ZTS 74.53 +0.46 +0.62%
Zoetis Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 1
Elon Musk Dubs Him ‘Scam Altman’ Not Sam — Then Altman Clapped Back: ‘Homeboy You’re The One Selling Space Datacenters’
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 2
Oracle Stock Crashes to a 52-Week Low. Here’s Why It Might Be Time to Buy.
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 3
MU Stock Alert: What to Watch as Micron Takes a Stake in GlobalWafers
Newspaper open to market pages by Mike Flippo via Shutterstock 4
How To Find Options Trades This Earnings Season
AI Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
Cisco Took 25 Years to Make Investors Whole Again After Its Dot-Com Crash. Here's What That Means for Traders Buying NVIDIA Now.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.