Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc logo and chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc logo and chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $17.4 billion, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) is a Newport News, Virginia-based company that designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships. 

This aerospace and defense company has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of HII have rallied 147.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 11.7%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 29.4%, compared to SPX’s marginal rise. 

Zooming in further, HII has also notably outpaced the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA), which soared 54.9% over the past 52 weeks and 15.3% on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com 

On Feb. 5, shares of HII plunged 10.6% despite delivering stronger-than-expected Q4 results. Both its sales and service revenue of $3.5 billion and EPS of $4.04 handily topped the consensus estimates. Moreover, compared to the year-ago quarter, its top line improved 15.7%, and its bottom line grew 28.3%. Nonetheless, its shares recovered 7.7% in the subsequent trading session. 

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect HII’s EPS to grow 11.6% year-over-year to $17.18. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.   

Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on five “Strong Buy” and seven "Hold” ratings. 

www.barchart.com 

The configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with one analyst suggesting a "Moderate Sell” rating.  

On Feb.12, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) upgraded HII to “Neutral” and raised its price target to $400. 

While the company is trading above its mean price target of $383.40, its Street-high price target of $465 suggests a 5.3% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PPA 181.00 -0.20 -0.11%
Aerospace & Defense Invesco ETF
BAC 52.61 -0.16 -0.30%
Bank of America Corp
$SPX 6,888.74 +26.85 +0.39%
S&P 500 Index
HII 441.51 -1.63 -0.37%
Huntington Ingalls Industries

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
As Microsoft Extends 20% OpenAI Deal, Is the Bull Case for MSFT Stronger Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock: With Valuation Still Attractive, MU Could Reach $500 by 2026
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Slip Before the Open on U.S.-Iran Fears, Economic Data and Walmart Earnings on Tap
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 4
Is It Too Early To Freak Out About Nvidia Earnings? No, And Here’s Why.
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 5
The Shocking, Futuristic Reason Why Elon Musk Is Stopping Production of 2 Tesla Models
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot