Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Booking Holdings Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Booking Holdings Inc phone by- Savvapanf Photo via Shutterstock
Booking Holdings Inc phone by- Savvapanf Photo via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $137.6 billion, Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) provides online and traditional travel and restaurant reservations and related services. The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company also offers travel-related insurance products, payment facilitation, and restaurant management services to consumers, travel service providers, and restaurants. 

This travel services company has considerably trailed behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of BKNG have declined 21.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 11.7%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 25.2%, compared to SPX’s marginal rise. 

Narrowing the focus, BKNG has also underperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY), which gained 2.8% over the past 52 weeks and dropped 2.7% on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com 

BKNG delivered stronger-than-expected Q4 earnings results on Feb. 18, yet its shares plunged 6.2% in the subsequent trading session. Robust travel demand across all major regions and increased investment in performance marketing and social media channels, particularly in Asia and the U.S., contributed to its upbeat results. The company’s total revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $6.3 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 3.9%, while its adjusted EPS grew 17.4% to $48.80, topping analyst expectations of $48.23.  

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect BKNG’s EPS to grow 16.9% year-over-year to $266.55. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.   

Among the 37 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on 24 “Strong Buy,” two "Moderate Buy,” and 11 "Hold” ratings. 

www.barchart.com 

The configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 23 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.  

On Feb.19, Scott Devitt from Wedbush maintained a “Buy" rating on BKNG, with a price target of $5,300, indicating a 32.3% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $6,143.42 suggests a 53.3% potential upside from the current levels, while its Street-high price target of $7,447 suggests an ambitious 85.8% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 116.88 +0.64 +0.55%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,883.70 +21.81 +0.32%
S&P 500 Index
BKNG 4,069.54 +62.09 +1.55%
Booking Holdings Inc

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
As Microsoft Extends 20% OpenAI Deal, Is the Bull Case for MSFT Stronger Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock: With Valuation Still Attractive, MU Could Reach $500 by 2026
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Slip Before the Open on U.S.-Iran Fears, Economic Data and Walmart Earnings on Tap
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 4
Is It Too Early To Freak Out About Nvidia Earnings? No, And Here’s Why.
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 5
The Shocking, Futuristic Reason Why Elon Musk Is Stopping Production of 2 Tesla Models
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot